Bell and the Government of New Brunswick announce plans for 10 new wireless 4G/5G cell sites in rural and remote areas.

Bell is building on its more than $1.1 billion investment in connectivity across the province over the last 10 years.

FREDERICTON, NB, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell and the Government of New Brunswick today announced a joint initiative to expand wireless infrastructure across the province with plans to build 10 new wireless sites. These new sites will provide more New Brunswickers with access to Bell's powerful 5G and 5G+ networks — improving access to healthcare, education, public safety, tourism services, and staying connected with loved ones. Expanded coverage will also support New Brunswick businesses and the province's economy.

Today's announcement reinforces Bell's objective to offer the best fibre and wireless networks and deliver on its purpose to advance how people connect with each other and the world. It marks a meaningful step forward in improving connectivity for New Brunswick residents and businesses in across the province, particularly those in rural and remote communities.

Over the past decade, Bell has invested more than $1.1 billion in broadband and wireless infrastructure in New Brunswick. Bell currently operates more than 515 wireless sites in New Brunswick — more than all other providers combined — which cover 98% of the population.

"We're proud to partner with the Government of New Brunswick to expand wireless coverage and ensure residents, businesses and visitors across the province have access to fast, reliable wireless service. This collaboration reflects Bell's ongoing objective to work with governments under the right conditions to build projects that deliver the network reliability Canadians expect today and into the future."

-- Mark McDonald, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, Bell

"This partnership is the first step to closing the cellular coverage gaps across New Brunswick. Reliable connectivity no matter where you are in the province is necessary to ensure the timely delivery of essential services, including public safety. We are pleased that Bell has come to the table to collaborate on this initiative."

-- Honourable René Legacy, Minister of Finance and Treasury Board and Deputy Premier of New Brunswick

The 10 new wireless sites will be located in:

Oak Hill

Hibernia Heights (Saint John County)

Upham

South St. Norbert

Grand River

Harcourt

Bettsburg

McGraw Brook

Riceville (Madawaska County)

(Madawaska County) Saint-Quentin

Work is expected to begin in 2026.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

