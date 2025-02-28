WINNIPEG, TREATY ONE, MB, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell Canada's recent announcement of 1,200 job reductions across Canada is another devastating blow to workers, including to 100 employees in Manitoba who are set to see their jobs slashed - 70 of whom are represented by TEAM - IFPTE Local 161, the union representing technical and professional employees in Manitoba's telecommunications sector.

"This latest round of cuts is deeply disappointing," said Dave Eyjolfson, President of TEAM. "Bell is eliminating good jobs, despite its commitments to Manitobans. These cuts not only impact the workers directly affected but also place enormous strain on those who remain, increasing workloads and workplace stress."

Bell's Job Cuts Continue to Erode Manitoba's Telecommunications Workforce

In less than two years, Bell has slashed over 7,000 jobs nationwide, steadily reducing its presence in Manitoba. This stands in stark contrast to the company's promise of maintaining a Western Canada headquarters in the province. The telecommunications sector has long been a pillar of Manitoba's economy, providing stable, well-paying jobs that sustain families and communities.

"The erosion of jobs at Bell is part of a troubling trend," added Matthew Biggs, IFPTE's International President. "While workers are being told these cuts are necessary due to financial pressures, Bell continues to pay shareholder dividends. This is a clear case of prioritizing profits over people."

TEAM has been actively working to challenge these job losses, engaging with union allies and meeting with elected representatives to raise awareness of the broader implications for workers and the province. The union also commissioned a report, "For Whom the Bell Tolls: The Privatization of Manitoba Telecom Services and its Impacts", which details the long-term consequences of privatization and workforce reductions.

TEAM will continue to meet with Bell to address these cuts and push for greater accountability. The union remains committed to advocating for its members and ensuring their voices are heard during this challenging time.

About TEAM

TEAM is Local 161 of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE). TEAM represents over 400 working Manitobans employed by Bell Canada across a variety of fields of work, including IT, Network Engineering, Sales, Marketing, Business Administration and Finance.

