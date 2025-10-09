MONTREAL, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell today announced an important advancement in its strategic partnership with Cohere, providing the first group of team members with access to its secure agentic AI platform North, just nine weeks after the partnership was first announced.

The North platform will be introduced to all Bell management team members early in 2026, enabling them to build AI agents and leverage automation to optimize day-to-day work and drive stronger operational outcomes across the business.

North is already connected to some of Bell's enterprise systems as part of this initial launch with plans to fully integrate across the business, supporting our AI transformation focus to improve customer experience, increase productivity, empower front-line employees and improve revenue. More than 100 specific use cases have already been identified to support customer communications, sales proposals, training, sales analysis and much more, with some agents now live.

Cohere's enterprise grade Large Language Models (LLMs) and the North agentic AI platform are an important layer of Bell AI Fabric, enabling Bell and Cohere to provide secure and sovereign AI solutions for Canadian companies. The rapid internal adoption of the North platform will further enhance Bell's ability to offer advanced AI solutions to enterprise and government customers.

Quotes

"We are deeply invested in this collaboration and its potential to reshape the Canadian AI landscape. Our partnership with Cohere is central to our strategy of embedding world-class AI capabilities within Bell and making them accessible to our enterprise customers. By rolling out Cohere's North platform internally, we are equipping our teams with the tools to harness the power of AI, driving innovation and keeping Bell at the forefront of digital transformation in Canada."

- Michel Richer, Senior Vice-President, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering and AI, Bell

"Our work with Bell shows how agentic AI can transform highly successful businesses and prepare them for the next phase of growth. Bell is deploying North at scale to stay ahead of the competitive curve, while keeping data security at the heart of what they do. We're proud to partner with Bell as they give companies and the public sector the most advanced sovereign AI solutions powered by Cohere."

- Aidan Gomez, Co-Founder and CEO, Cohere

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

About Cohere

Cohere is the leading security-first enterprise AI company. We build cutting-edge foundation models and end-to-end AI products designed to solve real-world business problems. We partner closely with companies to deliver seamless integration, full customization, and easy-to-use solutions for their workforce and customers. Our all-in-one platform offers enterprises the highest levels of security, data privacy and optionality to deploy across all major cloud providers, private cloud environments, or on-premises.

Media inquiries: Monte McAuliffe [email protected]

Investor inquiries: Krishna Somers [email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)