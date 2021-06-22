Bell MTS launching innovative Wireless Home Internet service in rural and remote communities across Manitoba

Wireless Home Internet now rolling out to 12 communities, available in 40,000 locations by end of year

Fast Internet experience with 50/10 data access speeds and no overage fees

Part of Bell's accelerated capital investment program driving the rollout of Canada's next-generation broadband network infrastructure

WINNIPEG, MB, June 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell MTS today announced the official launch of Wireless Home Internet (WHI) service in Manitoba, bringing enhanced broadband access to eligible homes in 12 communities, with approximately 40,000 rural and remote locations planned by the end of 2021. WHI is 5G-capable technology delivered over Bell's wireless network using 3500 MHz spectrum, enabling access speeds of up to 50/10 (50 Megabits per second download/10 Mbps upload) with no overage fees.

Fully funded by Bell and designed to connect more rural and remote locations with next-generation broadband Internet connectivity, the Wireless Home Internet program is part of Bell's accelerated network investment plan to support Canada's recovery from the COVID crisis and ongoing leadership in broadband communications. With a positive investment climate reflecting federal support for the development and expansion of key infrastructure, Bell is investing up to an additional $1.7 billion in capital over the next 2 years to accelerate the rollouts of its next-generation WHI, fibre and 5G networks. This is in addition to the approximately $4 billion in capital that Bell has typically invested in broadband networks over the last decade.

"Wireless Home Internet has proven extremely popular in rural locations in other parts of Canada, and Bell MTS is proud to take our network investment to the next level by bringing this innovative service to Manitoba," said Ryan Klassen, Vice Chair of Bell MTS & Western Canada. "By leveraging the scale and quality of Bell's high-performance, fibre-connected wireless networks, we're delivering fast, reliable broadband access to residents in smaller communities and rural regions throughout the province."

Faster Internet for rural Manitobans

Wireless Home Internet is beginning to roll out to eligible homes in the following Manitoba communities: Dauphin, Gimli, Grand Beach, Lac du Bonnet, Libau, Peguis First Nation, Shilo, Sidney, Victoria Beach, Whitemouth, Winkler and Woodlands. Bell MTS has WHI coverage planned for approximately 40,000 locations in rural Manitoba by the end of 2021, part of Bell's broader plan to eventually offer WHI service to 1 million rural households across Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need for better broadband access so all Manitobans have access to high-quality internet," said Denys Volkov, Executive Director of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM). "The AMM welcomes this expanded service offering as reliable broadband, particularly in rural Manitoba, is key to future economic development and growth."

"In the 21st century, high-speed Internet is critical infrastructure for our entrepreneurs, farmers and families," said Chuck Davidson, President and CEO of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce. "The current health crisis has highlighted the importance of equipping Manitoba with this type of connectivity. Access to high-speed broadband networks will be a driver of Canada's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and of future economic and social prosperity. The expansion of Bell's Wireless Home Internet service to Manitoba is welcomed and will help bridge the connectivity gap."

Added to the significant investments in wireless broadband technology, Bell MTS has been expanding its all-fibre network to meet the connectivity challenges of today and the future technology needs of tomorrow. Bell MTS is now bringing pure fibre Internet service to Churchill, Flin Flon, Morden and La Salle, which join more than 30 smaller communities in Manitoba that are connected to the world's fastest Internet technology.

To learn more about Bell MTS Wireless Home Internet service and to see if your home is now eligible, please visit BellMTS.ca/FastInternet.

