Bell MTS pure fibre Internet now has download speeds of three Gbps and upload speeds of three Gbps

New Giga Hub with Wi-Fi 6E now available, enabling faster speeds for connected devices shared in the home

Bell MTS the first Internet service provider to launch Wi-Fi 6E pods in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Bell MTS today announced the launch of the fastest Internet in Manitoba with symmetrical download and upload speeds of three Gbps (gigabits per second) now available on the province's growing fibre network. Bell MTS Gigabit Fibe 3.0 customers can now enjoy lightning-fast connectivity with the new Giga Hub and exclusive Wi-Fi 6E pods available in the province, the latest and fastest Wi-Fi technology with wall-to-wall coverage.

"Today marks an important connectivity milestone for Bell MTS, as we bring more advanced technologies and services offered by Bell in other regions across the country to Manitoba. As we continue growing our fibre network in communities large and small throughout the province, we are thrilled that Manitobans will now have access to the latest and fastest fibre Internet solutions to enhance the way they learn, work, and play in a rapidly evolving digital world."

- Paul Norris, VP, Consumer Sales & Vice Chair of Bell MTS and Western Canada

Giga Hub is the next generation modem for Bell MTS's Gigabit Fibe 3.0 service. Giga Hub works together with Bell MTS Wi-Fi pods to create a seamless, powerful Wi-Fi network that covers every room in a customer's home. Bell MTS is also the first Internet service provider to offer Wi-Fi 6E pods in Manitoba, bringing wall-to-wall coverage with gigabit speeds to ensure an entire household can be surfing, streaming, gaming, and more, all at the same time.

Unlimited pure fibre Internet providing three gigabits per second is now available in eligible areas of Manitoba. This latest boost in Internet speeds is enabled by Bell MTS's accelerated network expansion program, bringing all-fibre connections to more than 30 communities throughout Manitoba. For more details about availability and pricing, please visit BellMTS.ca.

About Bell MTS

Bell MTS is part of BCE, Canada's largest communications company,1 providing advanced broadband wireless, Internet, TV, media and business communications services throughout Manitoba. To learn more, please visit BellMTS.ca or BCE.ca .

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

