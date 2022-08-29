Pure fibre Internet service rolling out to 7 more communities, connecting 6,500 new locations starting this fall

The fastest data speeds available to consumers anywhere in Canada

Part of Bell's capital expenditure acceleration program delivering the rollout of next-generation broadband networks across Canada

STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell MTS today announced the expansion of its all fibre broadband network to more homes and businesses across rural Manitoba. Part of Bell's capital expenditure acceleration program to invest in national next-generation network infrastructure, the latest expansion program will bring all-fibre connections to over 6,500 locations throughout Blumenort, Ile des Chênes, Landmark, Matlock, St. Adolphe, Stony Mountain and Winnipeg Beach starting this fall.

Fully funded by Bell, this broadband network expansion will provide fast and high-capacity 100% fibre connections with Internet download speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps and access to leading Bell services such as Gigabit Fibe Internet, Whole Home Wi-Fi and Fibe TV. By the end of this year, Bell will have invested approximately $14 billion in capital expenditures since 2020, including planned capital expenditures of approximately $5 billion in 2022, to accelerate the rollout of its broadband fibre, 5G and Wireless Home Internet networks.

"Access to high-speed, more reliable broadband will allow residents, businesses and families to more easily participate in the digital economy and take advantage of the remarkable advances in telehealth, remote learning, e-commerce, and online entertainment. We are excited that Bell MTS is investing in a fibre Internet solution for Stony Mountain and we look forward to enhanced community connectivity for many years to come."

- WesTaplin, Reeve of the Rural Municipality of Rockwood

"At Bell MTS, we are proud to be expanding the deployment of our faster, more climate-resilient fibre networks in rural Manitoba, enabling brand new economic opportunities for both businesses and consumers in 7 more communities across the province. Today's announcement builds on our industry-leading capital expenditure plan to connect more Manitobans in communities large and small with the best network technology available to communicate, learn, travel and stay informed."

- Ryan Klassen, Vice Chair of Bell MTS & Western Canada

Fibre network technology is considered to be the best and most reliable, enabling faster speeds for now and for newer technologies in the future. Bell has undertaken its most aggressive fibre buildout ever this year, with plans to reach up to 900,000 more homes and businesses across Canada with direct fibre connections by the end of 2022.

In addition to bringing the Bell MTS all-fibre broadband network to Blumenort, Ile des Chênes, Landmark, Matlock, St. Adolphe, Stony Mountain and Winnipeg Beach, Bell MTS is nearing final completion of its fibre network builds in Altona, Plum Coulee, Emerson and Morris. Announced in September of 2021, Bell MTS will be connecting approximately 4,500 new locations in the Pembina Valley region with the world's fastest Internet technology by the end of this year.

About Bell MTS

Bell MTS is part of BCE, Canada's largest communications company, and provides advanced broadband wireless, Internet, TV, multimedia and business communication services throughout Manitoba. To learn more, please visit BellMTS.ca or BCE.ca .

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

