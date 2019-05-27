Bell Media Studios' Slate Expands with Two New Productions for 2019/20

– Crave commissions two new series from Bell Media Studios starring Lainey Lui and Chloe Wilde, respectively –

TORONTO, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - In advance of the #CTVUpfront next week, Bell Media announced today the commissioning of two new series for Crave from Bell Media Studios, along with the renewal of 13 other programs for 2019/20. In the UNTITLED ELAINE "LAINEY" LUI SERIES, THE SOCIAL co-host and ETALK senior correspondent dishes on some of Crave's most buzz-worthy programming. Based on ETALK reporter Chloe Wilde's highly successful lifestyle website Healthy is Hot, HEALTHY IS presents a variety of healthy living tips in each episode.

From morning, noon, and night, Bell Media Studios has Canadians covered with its diverse, leading slate of lifestyle, entertainment and factual series, and live events. With 400 hours of content produced each week, Bell Media Studios' daily programs, all renewed for new seasons this fall, reach an average of 7.5 million Canadians on Bell Media's linear channels, and more than 3.7 million users across associated websites, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram accounts each week.

"Original, ambitious, informative, and entertaining, Bell Media Studios' diverse range of programming speaks to every Canadian whether they enjoy factual, lifestyle, entertainment or live events," said Nanci MacLean, Vice-President, Bell Media Studios. "Our dynamic hosts and talented production team deliver more than 80 hours of programming each week, and their creativity, dedication, and drive is what continues to make Bell Media Studios a leader in producing award-winning, world-class titles that are ideal for brand and advertiser partnerships."

