Bell Media Expands Investment in Premium Original Drama with First-Look Development Deal with Jeff Frost's Bristol Circle Entertainment

– This pact marks a first-time partnership between Bell Media and PLURIBUS producer Bristol Circle Entertainment –

– The partnership focuses on developing original scripted content for CTV and Crave –

TORONTO, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bell Media announced today a first-look development agreement with acclaimed television producer Jeff Frost, and his production company, Bristol Circle Entertainment, to create original content for CTV and Crave. This first-time partnership focuses on developing premium scripted series for audiences in Canada and around the world.

This pact reflects the shared mission to elevate Canadian content, uniting Bell Media's unparalleled reach and commissioning expertise with Bristol Circle Entertainment's proven track record of creative excellence and industry influence.

"Jeff has spent decades identifying exceptional creative talent and developing some of TV's most compelling stories including BREAKING BAD, OUTLANDER, and most recently PLURIBUS," said Justin Stockman, VP, Global Content, Bell Media. "By combining Bristol Circle Entertainment's creative pedigree, and Bell Media's market-leading platforms, we have a distinctive advantage in creating and delivering high-quality original drama series."

"Collaborating with Bell Media is a tremendous privilege and honor. I look forward to partnering with Justin Stockman, Carlyn Klebuc, Rachel Goldstein-Couto, and their exceptional teams to create acclaimed and ground-breaking series together," said Jeff Frost, Chairman and CEO, Bristol Circle Entertainment. "Bell Media's proven profile of bold risk-taking and passion for compelling, characer-driven series that captivate both Canadian and international audiences aligns perfectly with Bristol Circle's vision and sensibilities. Roosevelt and I can't wait to push boundaries and engage in world-class storytelling with this inimitable team."

Bristol Circle Entertainment operates under the leadership of Jeff Frost, the former President of Sony Pictures Television Studios. Roosevelt Brown serves as Head of Development for Bristol Circle. Under Frost's guidance, the company is developing a diverse and innovative slate of projects, headlined by the critically acclaimed series PLURIBUS.

Bell Media continues to strengthen its position as a leader in creating premium original content, bolstering a pipeline of market-leading projects for Canadian and international audiences. Past commitments include agreements with Point Grey Pictures, Lionsgate, PAGEBOY Productions, Tom Green Productions Canada Inc., and most recently with Celeste Parr's Punctuation Media.

About Bristol Circle Entertainment

Bristol Circle Entertainment, founded by distinguished producer Jeff Frost, former President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, has made an indelible mark in the entertainment realm. Bristol Circle focuses on developing and producing premium, transformational scripted dramas and comedies for television and theatrical distribution in the global marketplace. Renowned for its commitment to creative excellence and a rich history of successful endeavors, Bristol Circle crafts innovative character-based stories that enthrall, captivate, and move audiences on a global scale. In addition to the critically acclaimed and award-winning series PLURIBUS, currently airing on Apple TV, the company has numerous projects in development working with some of the most prominent and esteemed writers, showrunners, directors and actors in the industry. Prior to launching Bristol Circle, Frost spent more than 25 years shaping the television landscape. As President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, he oversaw all aspects of production (including creative, business and physical production) for such series as BETTER CALL SAUL, THE BOYS, COBRA KAI, OUTLANDER, ONE DAY AT A TIME, THE NIGHT AGENT, THE GOOD DOCTOR and SHARK TANK. Under his direction, Sony Pictures Television Studios was recognized as the leading independent television studio in the industry.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes leading Canadian-owned streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; Canada's most-watched television network, CTV; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada's cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec's fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country's leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services. As a content leader and partner in Sphere Media, Sphere Abacus, Montréal's Grande Studios, and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers, Bell Media is committed to keeping Canadians entertained and informed.

Bell Media also offers best-in-class technology, marketing, and analytics support through Bell Marketing Platform, an omnichannel self-serve platform which includes Bell Audience Manager, Strategic Audience Management (SAM), and Bell Attribution Insights, in addition to advanced advertising solutions, including Live Connected TV and ads on Crave. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. 1 Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

LinkedIn:

Crave

Bell Media

The Lede

Bristol Circle Entertainment

X:

@CraveCanada

@BellMediaPR

@TheLede_CA

@bristolcircent

Instagram:

@bristolcircleent

For more information, please contact:

Natalie Cole, Bell Media, [email protected]

SOURCE Bell Media Inc.