Bell Media and Production Partners Garner 54 Wins at the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards

TORONTO, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Bell Media congratulates its production partners, team members, and talent on their achievements at the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards, celebrating the best in Canadian film, television, and digital media. Garnering 54 wins, Bell Media continues to be recognized for its commitment to producing exceptional Canadian content that connects audiences nationally.

Presented during Canadian Screen Week, from April 11-14, Bell Media was honoured with 36 Canadian Screen Awards in television categories, more than any other private broadcaster.

"Congratulations to our colleagues and production partners on this well-deserved recognition," said Karine Moses, Senior Vice-President, Content Development and News, Bell Media and Vice Chair, Québec, Bell. "We thank the Academy of Cinema & Television for shining such a bright spotlight on Canadian content over the last week."

Crave scored 12 wins with Season 3 of CANADA'S DRAG RACE taking home six awards, including a third consecutive win for Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition for Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor. Playful Crave Original series WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE (EVEN JAY BARUCHEL) earned four wins, including Best Factual Series, and BUFFY SAINTE-MARIE: CARRY IT ON landed two, including Best Direction.

CTV's hit original series TRANSPLANT garnered three awards, including a third consecutive win for Hamza Haq in the Best Lead Performer, Drama Series category, as well as wins for Best Achievement in Casting, Fiction, and Best Sound, Fiction. Ennis Esmer of CTV Original CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING took home his first-ever win for Best Supporting Performer, Comedy. The most-watched Canadian series THE AMAZING RACE CANADA received two awards, including Best Reality/Competition Program or Series. CTV Life Channel's MARY MAKES IT EASY won three awards, including Best Lifestyle Program or Series for a second consecutive year.

TSN picked up a total of four wins, the most among all sports broadcasters. Canada's sports leader was recognized with two wins for the 2022 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP for Best Live Sports Event and Best Sports Play-By-Play Announcer for Gord Miller. TSN also took home Best Sports Feature Segment for "Left Behind," and Best Sports Opening.

CTV News received three awards, led by two for W5, including Best News or Information Segment for "The Humboldt Driver," and host Avery Haines won a second consecutive trophy for Best Host or Interviewer, News or Information. CTV News' Marc D'Amours was recognized with Best Photography, News or Information for the special CTV NEWS REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: PAUL WORKMAN IN AFGHANISTAN.

Bell Media Studios series and specials earned three awards, with Canada's most-watched entertainment news program, ETALK, taking home Best Entertainment News Program or Series. Crave's 1 QUEEN 5 QUEERS was crowned as Best Talk Program or Series. In addition, Bell Media Studios' IMPACT & INFLUENCE: A TRUTH & RECONCILIATION DAY SPECIAL won Best Variety or Entertainment Special.

