Bell Giga Hub 2.0 with Wi-Fi 7 technology is available now across major areas of Ontario and select areas of Québec, delivering up to four times faster speeds, lower latency and better performance for today's connected homes

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell today announced the launch of its new Giga Hub 2.0 modem, bringing Wi-Fi 7 – the world's best and latest Wi-Fi technology – to Canadian homes for the first time on its Pure Fibre network, Canada's fastest Internet1 as named by Ookla® in their Speedtest AwardsTM. Customers in major areas of Ontario – including Toronto and the GTA, Ottawa, London, Windsor, Kitchener, Guelph, Barrie, Collingwood and Bradford – as well as Québec City and surrounding areas can now experience next-generation Wi-Fi performance built for today's connected lifestyles.

Bell launches Giga Hub 2.0 with Wi-Fi 7, the world’s best and latest Wi-Fi technology, powered by Bell Pure Fibre – Canada’s fastest Internet (CNW Group/Bell Canada (MTL))

With Canadians returning to back-to-school and their regular routines, Bell's Giga Hub 2.0 with Wi-Fi 7 technology delivers the speed, responsiveness and capacity needed to power connected homes. Offering speeds up to four times faster than Wi-Fi 6E, lower latency for gaming, video calls and augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences and support for up to double the number of simultaneously connected devices, Wi-Fi 7 sets a new standard in home connectivity. Paired with Bell Pure Fibre – delivering symmetrical download and upload speeds, proven reliability, and an end-to-end low-latency fibre-to-the-home network (FTTH) – customers gain next-generation performance and future-proof technology that keeps pace with their growing digital needs.

"Providing the best fibre Internet networks is a strategic priority for Bell. With Canadians connecting more than ever, Wi-Fi 7 is transforming the landscape for home Internet. The launch of Wi-Fi 7 on Bell delivers the world's best and latest Wi-Fi technology alongside Bell Pure Fibre, Canada's fastest Internet2. Together, the world's best and latest Wi-Fi technology and our industry-leading fibre-to-the-home network, give our customers future-proof solutions that empower them to do more, connect more and experience more – today and for years to come."

- Blaik Kirby, Group President, Consumer and Small Business, Bell

Designed with customers in mind, the Giga Hub 2.0 also includes a high-resolution OLED display that makes it easy to run speed tests and share Wi-Fi passwords directly from the screen. Its accessible design features 80% recycled plastics, backlit buttons, raised symbols and colour-coded ports. For those who need even more enhanced connectivity, this modem offers 1x 10Gb, 2x 2.5Gb, and 2x 1Gb Ethernet ports for maximum wired performance.



The Giga Hub 2.0 modem with Wi-Fi 7 is available now on all Bell Pure Fibre Internet plans for new and existing customers with an eligible address. To check availability, visit Bell.ca, call Bell or visit a local Bell store.

1 Based on Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, 1H 2025. All rights reserved.

2 Based on Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, 1H 2025. All rights reserved.

3 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

