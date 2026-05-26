MONTRÉAL, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Bell today introduced a new and innovative suite of always-on Internet solutions. Built on Bell's reliable all fibre, end-to-end network, these solutions are designed to keep customers connected when Internet service is disrupted or the power goes out. It's another way Bell is putting customers first – delivering greater peace of mind and reliable connectivity so Canadians can keep working, streaming and staying connected when the unexpected happens.

Always-on Internet solutions (CNW Group/Bell Canada (MTL))

Bell's always-on Internet solutions include two features designed to help protect against service interruptions and power outages:

Wireless Internet Backup is a feature that helps keep Wi-Fi connectivity running during a home Internet disruption by shifting Internet traffic to Bell's award-winning wireless network – with no additional fees or equipment required 1 . Exclusive to Bell customers with both Internet and mobility services 1 , Wireless Internet Backup uses a compatible Bell mobility device as a hotspot to keep your modem connected, so Wi-Fi devices stay online. The feature is available now to all new Pure Fibre Internet and current Giga Hub 2.0 customers who have Mobility from Bell on one bill across Ontario and Quebec, with expanded modem compatibility coming soon.





is a feature that helps keep Wi-Fi connectivity running during a home Internet disruption by shifting Internet traffic to Bell's award-winning wireless network – with no additional fees or equipment required . Exclusive to Bell customers with both Internet and mobility services , Wireless Internet Backup uses a compatible Bell mobility device as a hotspot to keep your modem connected, so Wi-Fi devices stay online. The feature is available now to all new Pure Fibre Internet and current Giga Hub 2.0 customers who have Mobility from Bell on one bill across Ontario and Quebec, with expanded modem compatibility coming soon. Unlike cable networks which require power to operate, Bell's Pure Fibre remains connected during local power failures – however, your modem doesn't. Power Backup complements Bell's end-to-end all fibre network by keeping the modem powered, so all connected devices stay online during local power failures. To support this, Bell now offers two uninterruptible power supply (UPS) options, maintaining connectivity for up to nine hours. Customers with compatible external power supplies can also continue to work, stream or surf when the power is out. Power Backup is available across Ontario, Québec, Manitoba and Atlantic Canada.

________________________________ 1 Available to eligible Bell Mobility customers who opt into Bell Wireless Internet Backup solution as part of their eligible Bell Fibre Internet services (where access/technology permit). Wireless Internet Backup will not support Home Phone and traditional Fibe TV service. You must: (1) Have consolidated Bell Mobility and Bell Fibre Internet services at one address and on one bill; (2) Customer must enable the Wireless Internet Backup while logged into Bell MyBell app for each eligible compatible mobile device with an active Bell Mobility plan that include data; and (3) the phone(s) must be connected to Wi-Fi on the home network controlled by an eligible Bell modem. When an Internet service disruption (as defined by Bell) occurs, up to 50GB will be applied per Bell Mobility telephone number for up to 3 days. Once the 50 GB per telephone number is used or expires, your mobile data usage will revert back to and charge your regular monthly data plan(s). Signal strength, speeds and whether a device uses LTE/5G/5G+ depend on various factors including: rate plan, device compatibility and configuration, location, topography, environmental and network conditions, Internet traffic, and whether and how a device is using data. Access is subject to Bell management of network resources, including Internet traffic management practices. See bell.ca/ITMP.

When eligible customers combine Wireless Internet Backup with Power Backup, Bell's always-on Internet solutions work together to help protect against both power failures and network connection issues – delivering a more reliable, connected experience.

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"Bell is raising the bar on reliability in an always-on world. Canadians rely on their Internet every day, and they need to know their connection will work when the unexpected happens. With Bell's always-on Internet solutions, we've got you covered – delivering built-in backup that helps customers stay online without missing a beat. It's reliable connectivity Canadians can count on – because at Bell, we know that connection is everything."

- Blaik Kirby, Group President, Consumer and Small Business, Bell

To learn more about Bell's always-on Internet solutions, visit Bell.ca.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company2, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

2Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

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SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)