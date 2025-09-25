This news release contains forward-looking statements. For a description of the related risk factors and assumptions, please see the section entitled "Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" later in this news release.

Bell is expanding and enhancing its wireless footprint, which already covers 99 per cent of the population

Improvements planned for over 220 communities across Canada by early 2026

Bell's improved service will benefit millions of customers, making it easier to stay connected

MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell today announced that it is expanding and enhancing wireless service in 224 communities across Canada by early 2026. This includes building new towers and upgrading existing infrastructure to improve connectivity and provide customers with more reliable streaming, faster download speeds, higher quality video calls and cutting-edge AI applications.

Bell is delivering for Canadians by expanding and enhancing wireless service

Work is already underway in urban, rural and northern communities. These enhancements will deliver better coverage, faster speeds and greater reliability – helping Canadians stay connected, stream and game seamlessly and enjoy high-quality video calls.

Since 2020, Bell has invested nearly $24 billion in its wireless and Pure Fibre networks to expand connectivity and deliver faster, more reliable service to Canadians. Today, Bell's wireless network provides coverage to over 99 per cent of the population, with 89 per cent of the population having access to 5G/5G+ services.

"Bell is executing on our strategic priorities to deliver the best wireless networks and put customers first. By investing in more than 220 communities this year, we're expanding coverage, enhancing performance and giving more Canadians access to the country's best and fastest 5G+ network1. These improvements mean faster speeds, smoother streaming and a more reliable experience wherever Canadians live and work."

- Mark McDonald, EVP, Chief Technology Officer, Bell Canada

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company2, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

1 Bell's 5G and 5G+ networks were recognized by Global Wireless Solutions (GWS) as the fastest and best in Canada in its 2024 nationwide assessment of 5G networks. Independent testing by GWS from February to November 2024 ranked Bell's 5G and 5G+ networks highest among Canadian national wireless carriers. GWS OneScoreTM rankings for 5G+ performance and speeds are based on testing while actively using 3500 MHz spectrum.

2 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

