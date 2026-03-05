MONTRÉAL, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Bell today introduced 5G+ Advanced, its fastest and most advanced network yet, delivering unprecedented speeds and paving the way towards 6G. Designed to unlock the full potential of the latest smartphones, 5G+ Advanced puts customers first by making everyday mobile experiences noticeably better.

Powered by Bell's latest spectrum deployment and its new 5G standalone (SA) core, the network delivers greater capacity, lower latency and theoretical peak download speeds that will reach 4.3 Gbps – so customers can shop, stream, game and video chat faster than ever.

5G+ ADVANCED (CNW Group/Bell Canada (MTL))

By pairing the latest compatible mobile devices with Bell's award-winning wireless network, customers enjoy a premium 5G experience they can feel – wherever 5G+ Advanced is offered. Customers can easily spot compatible devices in stores and online with the 5G+ Advanced badge.

Bell's 5G+ Advanced network is already live across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) and is expanding into the Niagara region, bringing next-generation mobile performance to more communities across Ontario's fastest-growing areas.

Quote

"Connection is everything, and at Bell, it starts with delivering the best 5G wireless network to Canadians. With 5G+ Advanced available on the latest smartphones, plus expanded coverage across the GTHA and Niagara, customers can count on faster speeds, richer experiences and more ways to do what they love – today and into the future."

- Blaik Kirby, Group President, Consumer and Small Business, Bell

Device compatibility: This next-generation network is compatible with the latest devices from Apple, Google and Samsung when updated with the latest software, including:

Apple: iPhone 17e, iPhone 17 series, 16 series

Samsung: Galaxy S25, S24 series; Flip and Fold 7, Flip and Fold 6

Google: Pixel 9 and 10 series

Complete list of communities where 5G+ Advanced is available: Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Hamilton, Markham, Vaughan, Oakville, Richmond Hill, Burlington, Oshawa, Whitby, St. Catharines, Milton, Ajax, Pickering, Grimsby, Thorold and Niagara Falls.

