Bell and Hypertec have entered a strategic partnership to deliver end-to-end sovereign AI capabilities, combining Canadian-built infrastructure with Canadian-hosted data centre services.

The partnership expands secure, scalable access to advanced AI compute for public sector, enterprise and research customers.

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Bell, Canada's largest communications company, and Hypertec, a Canadian global leader in large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance compute infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership to pursue opportunities in delivering end-to-end sovereign AI infrastructure built, hosted and operated in Canada.

This partnership combines Hypertec's Canadian-built GPU infrastructure, including advanced NVIDIA based AI systems manufactured through its domestic supply chain, with Bell AI Fabric, a national platform for Canadian-hosted AI compute and data centre services. Together, the companies aim to enable secure, scalable access to advanced AI compute while ensuring that critical workloads and data remain in Canada under Canadian jurisdiction.

By integrating Hypertec's domestic manufacturing capabilities and Canadian supply chain with Bell's national data centre footprint, the partnership is expected to enable public sector, enterprise and research customers to deploy AI workloads securely and at scale, while maintaining confidence and control over how and where data and compute resources are governed.

As AI adoption accelerates, organizations are increasingly looking for infrastructure that balances performance, security and data residency. Bell and Hypertec aim to support Canadian organizations by providing a trusted foundation for the country's most demanding AI use cases, spanning defence, critical infrastructure, healthcare, financial services, research, advanced manufacturing and more.

Together, Bell and Hypertec are working to strengthen Canada's capacity to build, host and operate advanced AI systems using Canadian-owned and operated infrastructure. The partnership aims to reinforce domestic supply chains, advance technological sovereignty and support long-term economic competitiveness and resilience.

Quotes

"Hypertec is proud to partner with Bell to advance Canada's sovereign AI ecosystem. By combining Hypertec's Canadian-built, high-performance AI systems with Bell's national AI Fabric platform, we are delivering a secure, scalable and fully sovereign AI foundation that enables Canadian organizations to innovate with confidence, knowing their critical data and compute remain governed in Canada."

- Don Schlidt, President, HPC & AI, Hypertec Group

"As Canadian organizations adopt AI at scale to compete and win in the economy of tomorrow, they are looking for secure, Canadian AI infrastructure to power innovation. By bringing together Hypertec's Canadian–built GPU infrastructure and Bell AI Fabric's Canadian–hosted data centres, we're giving customers the confidence and control they need to deploy AI at scale -- while keeping critical data and workloads in Canada."

- Michel Richer, Senior Vice-President, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering and AI, Bell

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications companyi, providing advanced broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

About Hypertec

Founded in 1984, Hypertec's mission is to bring expertise, innovation, and strong partnerships to transform challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth through technology solutions. Trusted by industry leaders across AI, financial services, healthcare, public sectors and others, Hypertec serves clients in over 80 countries and empowers them to push boundaries and lead their industries through transformative technology. For more information, please visit www.hypertec.com.

________________________________ i Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

