"Our customers want the most compelling content and we're pleased to work with AMC Networks to provide these four new services on Bell Fibe TV and the Bell Fibe TV app. With this launch, we are proud to offer an even greater range of content options to our customers."

- Payal Gabrani-Bahl, Senior Vice President, Household Marketing, Bell

"Our targeted approach to streaming allows viewers to choose the service or services that matter most to them, based on the content they love and can't get enough of, whether it's horror, British drama and mystery or independent film. We are thrilled that Bell is launching four of our fast-growing services on Fibe TV, meaningfully expanding the distribution of our services in Canada."

- Josh Reader, President of Distribution and Development, AMC Networks

AMC Networks Programming on Fibe TV

Acorn TV is North America's largest streaming service specializing in premium British and international television. Acorn TV adds exclusive programming every week to a deep library of revered mysteries, dramas, and comedies – all commercial-free.

is largest streaming service specializing in premium British and international television. Acorn TV adds exclusive programming every week to a deep library of revered mysteries, dramas, and comedies – all commercial-free. IFC Films Unlimited delivers theatrically released and award-winning titles from IFC Films and IFC Midnight. IFC Films is a leading distributor of quality talent-driven independent film and IFC Midnight features horror, sci-fi, thrillers, action and more. Bringing together a broad collection of films that span across the labels and genres, IFC Films Unlimited is a general entertainment destination for specialty film fans.

delivers theatrically released and award-winning titles from IFC Films and IFC Midnight. IFC Films is a leading distributor of quality talent-driven independent film and IFC Midnight features horror, sci-fi, thrillers, action and more. Bringing together a broad collection of films that span across the labels and genres, IFC Films Unlimited is a general entertainment destination for specialty film fans. Shudder is a premium streaming video service that super serves its members with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural.

is a premium streaming video service that super serves its members with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural. Sundance Now offers cross-genre escapism for insightful viewers seeking fresh perspectives, thought-provoking experiences and transportive journeys to far-off places. With a rich selection of engrossing dramas and romance, imaginative fantasy, gripping mysteries, to riveting true crime and intelligent thrillers.

To learn more about Bell Fibe TV, please visit: Bell.ca/FibeTV .

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca .

Through Bell for Better , we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, and the newest addition to its targeted streaming portfolio, the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and IFC Films. AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

Media inquiries

Vanessa Damha

514-870-6663

[email protected]

@Bell_News

Investor inquiries

Richard Bengian

514-786-8219

[email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada