New Bell Fibe TV service is now available for residential customers in Atlantic Canada

Canada's best TV service now brings together live TV, on-demand shows and movies, plus thousands of apps, voice remote and powerful search, all in one place

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell today announces the launch of the next generation Fibe TV service in Atlantic Canada with live TV, on demand shows and thousands of apps all in one place, and powerful search options to make the experience even better for Atlantic Canadians.

Fibe TV now provides access to more than 500 live TV channels, on-demand content and over 10,000 apps from the Google Play Store, including favourites like Crave, Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube all in one place. Leveraging the latest Google Android TV technology, Fibe TV viewers can easily find the content they want to watch and explore new and exciting entertainment with a voice remote powered by Google Assistant and intuitive universal search capabilities that will find content across Fibe TV and supported subscribed streaming services. The Fibe TV app offers a consistent viewing experience by making it easier for users to navigate on any screen. With added Cloud PVR capabilities, viewers can record an unlimited number of shows simultaneously to watch at their own convenience.

"I'm excited that our customers across Atlantic Canada will be able to experience our next generation of Fibe TV service. This home entertainment experience brings together live TV, on-demand shows and movies, plus thousands of apps – making the TV experience even more convenient and interactive."

- Glen LeBlanc, Vice-Chair Atlantic, Bell

Providing customers with the ultimate home entertainment experience

Bell is providing customers with an enjoyable and intuitive entertainment experience from TV, movies, games, apps and fitness backed by the latest technology. New features include:

Fibe TV app – Access your TV service from your tablet, smartphone, laptop and TV with the Fibe TV app. Customers will get the same great TV viewing experience across all screens while also being able to use the Fibe TV app to set, watch and manage recordings.

– Access your TV service from your tablet, smartphone, laptop and TV with the Fibe TV app. Customers will get the same great TV viewing experience across all screens while also being able to use the Fibe TV app to set, watch and manage recordings. Google Play apps – Search and access over 10,000 apps with the Google Play catalogue.

– Search and access over 10,000 apps with the Google Play catalogue. Voice remote powered by Google Assistant – Search for shows and movies on Fibe TV and other streaming services that support this capability, control the TV and smart devices or get answers to questions like current weather or traffic conditions.

– Search for shows and movies on Fibe TV and other streaming services that support this capability, control the TV and smart devices or get answers to questions like current weather or traffic conditions. Universal search – Customers can now find the TV shows and movies they want to watch more easily without flipping between different streaming apps. The universal search function displays all results across Fibe TV and each of the supported subscribed streaming services.

– Customers can now find the TV shows and movies they want to watch more easily without flipping between different streaming apps. The universal search function displays all results across Fibe TV and each of the supported subscribed streaming services. Cloud PVR – New PVR capabilities enable customers to watch their favourite shows on their own terms, when it's convenient for them, with the ability to record an unlimited number of shows at a time.

– New PVR capabilities enable customers to watch their favourite shows on their own terms, when it's convenient for them, with the ability to record an unlimited number of shows at a time. Shortcut buttons on remote – Customers can quickly and easily access streaming services like Crave, Netflix and Prime Video with dedicated buttons on the new Fibe TV remote.

– Customers can quickly and easily access streaming services like Crave, Netflix and Prime Video with dedicated buttons on the new Fibe TV remote. Unlimited simultaneous streams – Customers at home can simultaneously stream with no limit on screens. While outside the home, they can simultaneously stream on up to three devices.

The new Fibe TV service is available now for residential customers in Atlantic Canada. Existing customers looking to upgrade to the new features can call Bell Aliant for further details. To learn more about Bell Fibe TV, pricing and availability, please visit Bell.ca/FibeTV.

Quick facts

The new Fibe TV service brings together live TV, on-demand shows and movies, plus thousands of apps, voice remote and powerful search, all in one place

New Fibe TV features include access to the Google Play app catalogue, Cloud PVR, and unlimited simultaneous streams with the Fibe TV app

New features available now for residential customers in Atlantic Canada

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company,1 providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

_______________________________ 1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

