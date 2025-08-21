MONTRÉAL, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - As cyber threats escalate and global instability grows, Bell today announced it will host the inaugural Bell Cybersecurity Summit on September 9, 2025 in Toronto. The half-day event will bring together more than 200 leaders and experts from government, business and technology under the theme Securing the future: sovereign, smart and seamless.

The Summit will focus on topics that matter to experts in the field, including sovereign cloud strategies, AI-driven defense, integrated security architectures, and the innovations that will redefine security in the digital age.

Bell is investing in Canadian talent, infrastructure and technology to build cybersecurity solutions developed and operated in Canada, by Canadians. This Summit will help inform strategies to protect Canada's digital sovereignty and strengthen national resilience.

More details on the full list of speakers will follow.

What:

Inaugural Bell Cybersecurity Summit

When:

Tuesday, September 9, 2025

8:00 AM – 1:30 PM ET

Where:

Globe and Mail Centre

Toronto, ON

Accredited media can register to attend in-person or virtually at bellcybersecuritysummit.vfairs.com. In-person space is limited.

