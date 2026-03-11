Enterprise‑grade cybersecurity, managed in Canada and designed to reduce IT burden for SMEs

MONTRÉAL, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Bell Cyber today announced the launch of CyberShield Connect, a new fully managed cybersecurity solution designed specifically for Canadian small and medium‑sized enterprises (SMEs). Powered by WatchGuard's powerful Unified Security Platform, CyberShield Connect expands access to enterprise‑grade protection while removing the operational complexity that often prevents smaller organizations from adopting strong cyber defenses.

As cyber threats targeting SMEs continue to increase in frequency and severity, CyberShield Connect gives Canadian small and medium-sized businesses a simplified, scalable way to protect their networks and operations--without the complexity of managing security in-house.

Enterprise-grade security, purpose-built for Canadian SMEs

CyberShield Connect integrates cloud‑managed security, automated deployment, and SOC (Security Operation Centre)‑driven monitoring into a single, fully managed service. Designed for resource‑constrained SMEs, the solution offers zero‑touch onboarding and automated provisioning, enabling rapid deployment, along with continuous monitoring and coordinated threat response. Together, these features deliver comprehensive end‑to‑end lifecycle management, from initial configuration through ongoing updates and response, across single or multi‑site business environments.

Trusted Canadian management and data‑residency protections

CyberShield Connect is operated and supported by Bell Cyber's trusted, Canadian‑based managed security services team, with monitoring and threat response delivered in Canada through Bell's national network. This approach supports Canadian data‑residency, privacy, and regulatory guidance, giving organizations confidence their security operations are handled by teams that understand both the evolving threat landscape and the Canadian operating environment.

Quotes

"Cyber resilience today is less about deploying more tools and more about having the team with the right expertise operating them continuously. With CyberShield Connect, we're applying Bell Cyber's managed security experience and national infrastructure to help Canadian SMEs achieve enterprise‑level protection in a way that's practical, scalable, and aligned with how they actually operate."

-- John Menezes, President, Bell Cyber

"WatchGuard is proud to support Bell Cyber in expanding access to highly advanced cybersecurity for Canadian small and medium-sized businesses. By combining Bell Cyber's national reach and managed-services expertise with WatchGuard's AI-powered Unified Security Platform, built on zero-trust principles, CyberShield Connect delivers proven, cloud-managed protection that simplifies security while defending against today's most sophisticated threats.

-- Joe Smolarski, Chief Executive Officer, WatchGuard

Availability

The service is available now through Bell Cyber's managed services portfolio, with bilingual support for customers across Canada and full availability throughout North America.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications companyi, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Media inquiries:

Audrey Hood

[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Kris Somers

[email protected]

_________________________________ i Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)