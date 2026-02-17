A unified, fully managed solution that brings multiple layers of protection together in one service -- backed by Bell's trusted expertise and Radware's global security innovation

MONTRÉAL and MAHWAH, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Bell Cyber and Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) today announced the expansion of their partnership with an enhanced AI-driven, cloud‑delivered security service designed to help organizations defend against increasingly automated and sophisticated cyberattacks.

The expanded service integrates Radware's AI‑based application security with Bell Cyber's fully managed security operations, designed to enable earlier identification of anomalous behaviour, blocking malicious traffic, and adapting protection as attack patterns evolve. The service is delivered through Bell Cyber's managed security model, reducing the operational burden on customer security teams.

The offering brings web application protection, API (software interfaces) security, bot mitigation, and safeguards against traffic-flooding attacks together in a single, fully managed offering delivered by Bell Cyber. This approach helps simplify protection, reduce the need for multiple tools, and support Canadian operational sovereignty considerations.

Through deeper integration with Radware's platform, customers benefit from:

AI‑driven protection for websites, applications, and APIs, identifying account takeover attempts, automated abuse, and malicious bots

Continuous protection during traffic-flooding attacks (DDoS) supported by Radware's global security expertise and escalation resources, while Bell Cyber manages day-to-day customer operations

Earlier detection of anomalies without requiring expansion of internal security teams

A centralized platform that consolidates visibility and reporting, eliminating the need to manage multiple tools or dashboards

Managed in Canada, supporting customers across North America

Bell Cyber's Canadian‑based security operations team delivers end‑to‑end monitoring and response to help support customer data and service delivery under Canadian control. Canadian customers benefit from bilingual support and practices informed by national data-handling, compliance and sovereignty frameworks.

The service is also available to U.S.-based organizations seeking enterprise-grade protection supported by sound operational discipline, cross-border resilience, and Radware's globally recognized cloud-security capabilities.

Together, Bell Cyber and Radware combine local operational control with global security scale, supporting customers in both Canada and the U.S.

Quotes

"Attackers are moving faster and using increasingly automated techniques to evade detection. By expanding our partnership with Radware, we're providing organizations across Canada and throughout North America a simpler, AI‑driven service that helps them detect and respond to threats quicker with the confidence of Bell's fully managed, Canadian‑delivered expertise."

- John Menezes, President, Bell Cyber

"This collaboration brings Radware's cloud‑security technology to more companies that need stronger defense against high‑velocity attacks. Bell's fully managed model ensures customers benefit from advanced detection without added complexity."

- Randy Wood, Senior Vice President, North America Sales, Radware

Availability

The service is available now through Bell Cyber's managed services portfolio, with bilingual support for customers across Canada and full availability throughout North America.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications companyi, providing advanced broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company's cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware's solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, X, and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware's plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could." For example, when we say in this press release that this approach simplifies protection, reduces the need for multiple tools and supports Canadian operational sovereignty considerations, we are using forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware's current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions, including as a result of the state of war declared in Israel in October 2023 and instability in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, tensions between China and Taiwan, financial and credit market fluctuations (including elevated interest rates), impacts from tariffs or other trade restrictions, inflation, and the potential for regional or global recessions; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; our ability to manage our anticipated growth effectively; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia's military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for the manufacture of our products; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; intense competition in the market for cybersecurity and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; our ability to develop new solutions and enhance existing solutions; the impact to our reputation and business in the event of real or perceived shortcomings, defects, or vulnerabilities in our solutions, if our end-users experience security breaches, or if our information technology systems and data, or those of our service providers and other contractors, are compromised by cyber-attackers or other malicious actors or by a critical system failure; our use of AI technologies that present regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks; risks related to the fact that our products must interoperate with operating systems, software applications and hardware that are developed by others; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services; the risks associated with our global operations, such as difficulties and costs of staffing and managing foreign operations, compliance costs arising from host country laws or regulations, partial or total expropriation, export duties and quotas, local tax exposure, economic or political instability, including as a result of insurrection, war, natural disasters, and major environmental, climate, or public health concerns; our net losses in the past and the possibility that we may incur losses in the future; a slowdown in the growth of the cybersecurity and application delivery solutions market or in the development of the market for our cloud-based solutions; long sales cycles for our solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; risks associated with doing business in countries with a history of corruption or with foreign governments; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with undetected defects or errors in our products; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; laws, regulations, and industry standards affecting our business; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; complications with the design or implementation of our new enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system; our reliance on information technology systems; our ESG disclosures and initiatives; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware's public filings are available from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware's website at www.radware.com.

Media inquiries:

Audrey Hood

[email protected]

Gina Sorice

[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Richard Bengian

[email protected]

__________________________________ i Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)