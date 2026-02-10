New collaboration provides unified sovereign infrastructure, cloud applications and Canadian-hosted AI in a single environment.

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Bell Canada ("Bell") and SAP Canada ("SAP") today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly deliver a comprehensive Canadian‑operated cloud solution designed to meet high standards of data protection and strengthen Canada's digital sovereignty.

The partnership will combine Bell AI Fabric's secure national network, compute and data centre footprint with SAP Sovereign Cloud On-Site (SCOS) solution and Canadian‑based operations team. Together, the companies aim to deliver a trusted, fully Canadian-isolated cloud alternative for the public sector and regulated industries that require strict control over sensitive information and mission-critical workloads.

The solution is intended to help ensure sensitive government, citizen and organizational data remain within Canadian borders, shielded from extra-territorial access. Delivered by security-credentialed personnel in specialized facilities, the platform aims to support compliance with data residency and sovereignty requirements while helping customers to modernize applications, adopt cloud services and drive innovation and AI adoption.

SAP Canada is also integrating Cohere's leading enterprise-grade AI platform into SAP Sovereign Cloud to deliver a unique integrated sovereign offering. Along with Bell AI Fabric, Cohere empowers Canadian organizations to harness the power of AI while ensuring their sensitive information, AI models and agents stay firmly within their control.

Quotes

"Building a sovereign digital foundation is essential for Canada's economic competitiveness. This partnership brings together Bell AI Fabric with SAP's sovereign cloud platform, aiming to provide Canadian governments and regulated industries a secure, locally operated solution that protects sensitive data, accelerates AI adoption and helps Canada lead in the AI economy."

- John Watson, President, Bell Business Markets, Bell Cyber, AI Fabric and Ateko

"Canadian organizations--particularly those in the public sector and regulated industries--are seeking greater assurances around data residency, technical sovereignty, and operational control. SAP Sovereign Cloud On-Site, operated entirely within Canada by Canadian personnel, is designed to meet these exact needs. Partnering with Bell allows us to jointly deliver a secure, sovereign cloud alternative that empowers customers to manage their most sensitive workloads."

- Cathy Tough, Country Manager, SAP Canada

"Cohere is looking forward to collaborating with SAP and Bell on this important sovereign cloud and infrastructure initiative. By integrating our cutting-edge enterprise AI solutions within SAP's secure environment, we will remove barriers to adoption for enterprises and public sector organizations, while ensuring sensitive data remains protected."

- Francois Chadwick, CFO, Cohere

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications companyi, providing advanced broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE: SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to: the MOU between Bell Canada and SAP to jointly deliver a comprehensive Canadian‑operated cloud solution, as well as the benefits expected to result therefrom; and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe Bell Canada's expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Bell Canada does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements made in this news release, including the benefits expected to result from the MOU, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and are based on certain assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of sufficient equipment, labour and capital and the demand by Canadian organizations and the public sector for Canadian-based cloud and AI infrastructure and solutions. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the benefits expected to result from the MOU will be realized. For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain of our forward-looking statements made in this news release, please consult BCE Inc.'s (BCE) Safe Harbour Notice Concerning Forward-Looking Statements dated February 5, 2026, and BCE's news release dated February 5, 2026 announcing its financial results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (available at sedarplus.ca) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC.gov). These documents are also available at BCE.ca.

i Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

