MONTRÉAL, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell Canada (Bell) today announced it will redeem, on December 8, 2025, prior to maturity, all of its outstanding Cdn $750 million principal amount of 3.55% Debentures, Series M-41, due March 2, 2026 (the Series M-41 Debentures).

The Series M-41 Debentures will be redeemed at par, being a price equal to $1,000 per $1,000 of principal amount, plus $9.434 per $1,000 of principal amount for accrued and unpaid interest, up to, but excluding the date fixed for redemption, the whole in accordance with and subject to the terms and conditions attached to the Series M-41 Debentures.

