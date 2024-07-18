Bell to expand use of the ServiceNow platform to augment tech services portfolio for Bell Business Markets enterprise customers as well as transform its network and IT infrastructure

Now Platform to streamline business-critical areas for Bell, including Network, Customer, Field Service Operations, and Corporate Services

MONTRÉAL and SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell Canada, Canada's communications, tech services and digital media leader, and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced a multi-year strategic agreement to accelerate Bell's transformation to meet the growing customer demand for tech services and digital media. The renewed commitment makes Bell one of ServiceNow's largest communications customers with a first of its kind collaboration in Canada. Bell will expand its use of the ServiceNow platform, supporting its own digital transformation while continuing to offer ServiceNow implementation expertise to support the digital transformation of its Bell Business Markets customers.

ServiceNow | Bell (CNW Group/Bell Canada)

FX Innovation, a leader in cloud-focussed services, an Elite ServiceNow implementation partner and acquired by Bell in 2023, will implement the Now Platform throughout Bell's ecosystem. Bell will use automation, purpose-built telecommunications solutions, and AI-driven insights to provide both technicians and customers with a more efficient experience, enhancing customer service. The Now Platform is a key factor in Bell's digital transformation strategy and will streamline several areas of the business, including Network, Customer and Field Service Operations and Corporate Services, resulting in:

An AI-optimized experience leveraging the power of GenAI-driven insights to automate scheduling, better meet customer requests, and reduce drive time.

GenAI-driven insights to automate scheduling, better meet customer requests, and reduce drive time. Enhanced customer support with powerful automation capabilities to streamline order management, case management, and incident response processes.

with powerful automation capabilities to streamline order management, case management, and incident response processes. Faster service deliveries using purpose-built telecommunications solutions designed to enable customers to get their needs met in a matter of hours or days versus weeks.

"This partnership positions Bell to be a leader within Canada's tech services landscape, offering Canadian enterprises end-to-end support for their digital transformations as we transform our own network and infrastructure," said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO, BCE Inc. and Bell Canada. "Our 'inside-outside' approach to digital transformation is our catalyst for innovations inside our network and IT infrastructure while fueling the service experience for our customers."

"ServiceNow is excited to partner with Bell as we set a new standard of excellence for the telecommunications industry," said Bill McDermott, ServiceNow Chairman and CEO. "Today, the technology strategy is the business strategy. Together, Bell and ServiceNow are a leading example of what technology is meant to do – deliver the best experiences for customers and employees, along with new avenues for growth."

The Bell and ServiceNow collaboration builds on an initial engagement announced in November 2023. Bell was among the first to launch ServiceNow Service Bridge capabilities in North America, augmenting Bell Business Markets' robust suite of service offerings. The new collaboration strengthens Bell in its purpose to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world, while supporting the company's evolution from a telecommunications company to tech services leader.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's communications, tech services and digital media leader, providing advanced broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research, and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2024 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Media inquiries:

Tianna Goguen

[email protected]

Caroline Parkinson

[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Richard Bengian

[email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada