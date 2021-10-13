Bell the first Canadian communications company to offer VMware Cloud on AWS with Bell Cloud Professional Services

New collaboration will harness the strengths of all three organizations to help Bell customers across Canada accelerate their journey to the cloud

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Canada (TSX, NYSE: BCE) today announced it is working with VMware and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help organizations across Canada plan, simplify and manage their hybrid cloud transformations.

This collaboration leverages the strengths of all three companies to design and deliver solutions for hybrid cloud environments with a single point of contact. The Bell Cloud Professional Services team will work with organizations to assess their current structures, workloads and goals, and develop the optimal cloud strategy for their business in conjunction with VMware and AWS. Bell manages the migration to ensure a seamless and agile transition with cloud infrastructure and security support, all on Canada's largest broadband fibre and 5G networks.

"Bell's relationship with VMware and AWS builds on our renowned network leadership and supports our vision to be Canada's cloud transformation leader," said Jeremy Wubs, Senior Vice President, Marketing for Bell Business Markets. "Through this work, and the power of 5G, fibre and the cloud, we're focused on helping Canadian organizations innovate and grow by accelerating their digital transformations."

Cloud transformation has become a business imperative for organizations eager to increase agility, build digital resilience, foster innovation and create new business opportunities. These organizations are increasingly looking to hybrid cloud environments, recognizing the benefit of having their public clouds integrate and work seamlessly with their on-premises infrastructure and taking advantage of their existing skillsets, tools and processes. Bell Cloud Professional Services works with organizations to simplify and accelerate their journey to the cloud with highly skilled cloud experts, industry-leading network and business solutions, and Bell's advanced partner ecosystem.

"When it comes to accelerating innovation, organizations need freedom and flexibility to build the future," said Claude Reeves, Vice President and Country Manager, VMware Canada. "We're thrilled to partner with Bell to deliver a more efficient and cost-effective path to the hybrid cloud that will enable users to modernize applications with a faster time-to-market to support innovation."

VMware Cloud on AWS brings VMware's enterprise class Software-Defined Data Centre (SDDC) software to the AWS Cloud, delivered as an on-demand service with optimized access to AWS services. With the same architecture and operational experience on-premises and in the cloud, IT teams can now derive instant business value by leveraging the best of both worlds with the AWS and VMware hybrid cloud experience.

"We're excited to be expanding our relationship with Bell and VMware to help customers access the speed, agility, and resilience the cloud has to offer," said Rachel Mushahwar, Managing Director/General Manager, Americas Channel and Partner Chief at AWS. "By accelerating their digital transformation, customers will have greater access to tools to grow their business and be able take full advantage of the latency and bandwidth benefits offered by modern 5G networks."

This relationship builds on Bell's agreement with AWS, announced earlier this year, to support 5G innovation and accelerate cloud adoption across Canada. Bell is the first Canadian communications company to offer AWS-powered 5G MEC (multi-access edge computing) for business and government customers.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca .

Through Bell for Better , we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

