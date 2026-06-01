Bell's 5G+ Advanced network powers premium connectivity for fans, media, businesses and public safety in Toronto, with lasting enhancements to remain beyond the tournament

Bell will be on site with fan-focused activations in Vancouver – powered by its award-winning fibre and 5G networks – including a presence at FIFA Fan Festival™ Vancouver, the Canada Celebrates countrywide celebration programme, and TSN's studio at Jack Poole Plaza.

MONTRÉAL, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - With kickoff just days away for one of the world's biggest moments in sport, Bell is launching a summer of fan-first activations – backed by the network readiness required to deliver one of the largest live soccer events ever hosted in the country – on-site, on-air and online.

From the Montreal Canadiens' playoff run to the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix and now FIFA, Bell's network is powering back-to-back marquee moments, helping Canadians stay connected as they cheer their favourite teams. Built for sustained demand, Bell's fibre and 5G+ Advanced networks deliver the fast, reliable connectivity fans, media, businesses and public safety teams depend on – powering a seamless game-day experience on the ground and across Bell Media platforms including TSN, RDS, CTV, Noovo, Crave, and digital services.

Network enhancements

Bell is activating its most advanced mobile network ever to support major matches and fan experiences in Toronto and Vancouver, delivering faster speeds, more capacity and greater reliability wherever the action unfolds – in stadiums, training sites, fan zones, transit corridors and beyond.

At the centre is Bell's 5G+ Advanced network, the first in Canada to launch with 5‑carrier aggregation (CA) on 3800 MHz spectrum, enabling peak theoretical speeds of up to 4.3 Gbps. Recent testing confirms that Bell's move from 4 to 5 CA is delivering meaningful performance gains, with speeds increasing by approximately 24%.

To get Canada match-ready for this global sporting stage, Bell is making one of its largest network investments, committing more than $25 million to expand network capacity in both Toronto and Vancouver, strengthening resilience and boosting performance where demand will peak. This includes nearly tripling capacity at Toronto Stadium, the deployment of four Cells on Wheels (COWs) - temporary cell towers to boost coverage on key sites and upgrading more than 45 existing sites in Toronto and Vancouver to deliver enhanced performance across venues, fan zones and other high traffic locations.

These enhancements are supported by extensive network testing, targeted upgrades and the deployment of diverse fibre interconnectivity – ensuring strong, reliable performance so fans can stream, share and celebrate every goal.

Behind the scenes, Bell's network teams will be on the pitch 24/7, monitoring and optimizing performance in real time. Bell is also advancing the next generation of connectivity with 5G+ Advanced network slicing trials – independent, secure and dedicated "slices" of the network that support broadcast‑grade field reporting and enhanced public safety communications – a winning network strategy built not just for tournament day, but for businesses and first-responders long after the final whistle.

Quote

"This summer of soccer will create unforgettable moments fans want to capture, share and experience together during the largest soccer matches Canada has ever hosted. From seamless streaming in packed stadiums to reliable connectivity across transit and public spaces, Bell's 5G+ Advanced network is built to deliver the speed, capacity and reliability customers expect – for world-class moments in sport and long after."

- Mark McDonald, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, Bell

On-site fan activations

In Vancouver, Bell will be at the centre of the tournament atmosphere as a Vancouver Host City Supporter, with an on-site presence at the FIFA Fan Festival™ Vancouver, expected to welcome up to 25,000 fans per day from June 11 to July 19. The Bell activation will provide engaging fan experiences, connecting them closer to the excitement and passion of the game.

Bell Media is also partnering with FIFA Canada on Canada Celebrates, a countrywide celebration programme bringing the tournament to communities from coast to coast. Bell will bring an on-site soccer experience to help fans connect, share and celebrate.

As the tournament begins, TSN will anchor daily coverage from an official broadcast studio at Vancouver's Jack Poole Plaza from June 11 to July 7. The studio will serve as a highly visible home base for live hits, interviews and content that moves seamlessly from broadcast to streaming and social.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

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SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)