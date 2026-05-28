New Regional Area Code 273 in Quebec

A new area code will be added in the region currently served by area codes 367, 418 and 581

MONTRÉAL, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Effective February 27, 2027, an additional regional area code, 273, will be introduced in the region currently served by area codes 367, 418 and 581, in Quebec. The addition of this new area code is intended to meet the growing demand for telephone numbers, ensuring that residents and businesses in the region continue to have access to new numbers, both now and in the future.

The new 273 area code will be added to the regional area codes already in service and will cover the same geographic area. The introduction of the new area code will take place gradually starting February 27, 2027. As of that date, customers requesting new telephone service may be assigned a number with the new 273 area code. Existing area codes will continue to be assigned until they are exhausted.

The introduction of a new area code will not result in any changes to local calling area boundaries or to the way local or long‑distance calls are dialed. Short codes, such as 9‑1‑1, will continue to be dialed using three digits.

Important information

Existing telephone numbers will keep the same area code

Local calling areas will remain unchanged

All local calls will continue to require 10‑digit dialing (area code + number)

Short codes such as 4‑1‑1, 8‑1‑1 and 9‑1‑1 are not affected

Businesses and organizations using telecommunications systems, alarm systems or automatic dialing equipment should ensure that their systems can recognize the new 273 area code, if required

For more information about area codes in Canada, visit New area codes page.

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1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

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SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)