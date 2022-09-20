Winner of PCMag's Fastest Mobile Networks Canada test; includes Bell ranking fastest 5G network in the country

Scored fastest in 22 of the 31 areas tested, including Toronto , Calgary and Edmonton

, and Bell continues to expand coverage and availability of its 5G+ and 5G service across the country

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell today announced its wireless network has been awarded fastest in Canada for the third year in a row in PCMag's 2022 Fastest Mobile Networks Canada report, the annual study of mobile network performance across the country. The report also ranks Bell's 5G network as fastest in the country, scoring fastest in 22 of the 31 cities and rural areas tested.

Bell awarded Canada’s fastest mobile network by PCMag for third consecutive year (CNW Group/Bell Canada)

"Bell wins our prize for the third consecutive year largely because of its network improvements in southern Ontario coupled with the strength of its 5G+ network overall. The carrier leads in speed in 22 of the 31 cities we tested, including Calgary, Edmonton, and Toronto—and in our population-weighted rankings, those cities matter a lot."

- Wendy Sheehan Donnell, Editor-in-Chief, PCMag

"I am so proud that Bell is recognized as Canada's fastest mobile network for the third year in a row, and I'm especially proud of the Bell team that puts their energy and effort into ensuring that Canadians have the best network experience. We know that our customers depend on us to deliver a network with great coverage, reliability and some of the fastest speeds in the world. We're now taking our 5G service to new heights with 5G+, and we'll continue to advance our network to connect more Canadians every day."

- Claire Gillies, EVP Marketing and President Consumer, Bell

In its 10th annual Fastest Mobile Networks Canada test, PCMag's wireless technology experts drove across Canada, covering 31 cities and rural areas to test the network speed and coverage of Canada's major wireless brands. PCMag's exhaustive analysis took place in August and September and ranked providers based on a weighted average of download speeds, upload speeds and latency.

Expanding 5G+ and 5G networks

Earlier this summer, Bell announced the availability of 5G+ service in southern Ontario. Today, Bell is expanding its service to more communities across the province. Available today in Hamilton, Markham, Middlesex Centre, North Dumfries, Puslinch and Thames Centre, Bell 5G+ is expected to be faster and more responsive, allowing for a superior mobile experience. Bell will continue to expand 5G+ across the country and is on track to offer coverage to approximately 40% of the Canadian population by the end of 2022.

Bell also continues to expand its 5G service, with availability in all 10 Canadian provinces. Today, Bell is expanding to 84 more communities in Alberta, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Québec.

For more details about 5G+ and 5G, including coverage, pricing, availability and compatible devices, please visit Bell.ca/network.

