The Cedar Supercomputing Centre (CSC) located in Burnaby, British Columbia, is one of Canada's most powerful and energy-efficient research computing platforms. The CSC specializes in handling secure and sensitive data, making it a critical resource for Canadian researchers, industry, and government working on cutting-edge AI applications. Through this agreement, Bell and SFU will work to expand the CSC and provide Canadian researchers and industry users with the computational resources they need to make groundbreaking discoveries and develop innovative solutions to pressing challenges.

The MOU will also expand research opportunities for both SFU and Bell Canada. By connecting the CSC with the future Bell AI Fabric site at TRU, the organizations will provide scalable support for industry and researchers that fosters a vibrant and competitive innovation ecosystem to retain talent and attract investment to Canada.

This agreement will bolster Canada's sovereign AI infrastructure, promote the development of clean and sustainable data centre technologies and invest in Canada's AI talent pipeline. By investing in Canada's sovereign AI ecosystem, Bell and SFU will further contribute to Canada's economic resilience and national security by ensuring that Canadian organizations have access to secure, reliable and locally controlled AI resources.

Quotes

"Bell is excited to collaborate with SFU, a leader in AI research and innovation. Together, we are investing in the computing power and future talent necessary to foster a vibrant AI ecosystem. Bringing industry and academia together to tackle some of Canada's most pressing challenges is a critical element if Canada is to compete and win in the AI economy. Through this agreement, we will accelerate the development of innovative AI solutions that drive economic growth and improve the lives of Canadians."

- Dan Rink, President, Bell AI Fabric

"The SFU—Bell collaboration will empower Canadian industry and researchers to drive groundbreaking innovation, while delivering a workforce with the skills and expertise to position Canada as a global AI leader. Together, we are building a vibrant AI ecosystem that will deliver significant benefits to all Canadians."

- Dugan O'Neil, Vice President, Research and Innovation, Simon Fraser University

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

About Simon Fraser University

SFU is a leading research university, advancing an inclusive and sustainable future. Over the past 60 years, SFU has been recognized among the top universities worldwide in providing a world-class education and working with communities and partners to develop and share knowledge for deeper understanding and meaningful impact. Committed to excellence in everything we do, SFU fosters innovation to address global challenges and continues to build a welcoming, inclusive community where everyone feels a sense of belonging. With campuses in British Columbia's three largest cities—Burnaby, Surrey and Vancouver—SFU has 10 faculties that deliver 368 undergraduate degree programs and 149 graduate degree programs for more than 37,000 students each year. The university boasts more than 200,000 alumni residing in 145+ countries.

