"Like many consumers, Honda and Acura customers are looking for more convenient ways to stay connected, and our in-car Wi-Fi Hotspot powered by Bell provides the fast and reliable mobile connections they expect," said Dave Jamieson, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Honda Canada. "Our vehicles come fully equipped with the features and accessories you need to safely access the information you need on the go. Whether running errands or on a family road trip with all your gear, our Wi-Fi Hotspot enables drivers to stay fully connected while ensuring passengers can enjoy all their favourite online content."

Ideal for mobile workers, commuters and families, Bell.ca/ConnectedCar will seamlessly support browsing, streaming and sharing on up to 7 compatible devices with the built-in Wi-Fi hotspot powered by Canada's largest 4G LTE wireless network. The hotspot supports real-time email and text access, enables on-the-go video streaming, gaming and web browsing for passengers, and keeps your devices connected up to 50 feet away from the vehicle.

"Bell is proud to partner with Honda and Acura as we serve the growing number of Canadians who want mobile broadband access in their vehicles. Bell Connected Car makes your vehicle a powerful Wi-Fi hotspot, connecting your and your passengers' devices with high-speed access automatically, just like at home," said Nauby Jacob, Senior Vice President, Products and Services at Bell Mobility. "Bell looks forward to continuing to enhance the in-car experience by leveraging the capabilities of our LTE network, Canada's largest with broadband coverage for 99% of the national population."

The partnership between Bell and Honda Canada is an extension of AT&T's long-standing connected car relationship with both Honda and Bell.

Complimentary mobile data trial

Honda and Acura customers can take advantage of a complimentary wireless data trial that expires at the end of 3 months, or after 3 GB of data is used, whichever comes first. After their trial is complete, customers can stay connected by signing up for a Bell data plan. Bell customers can share data from their Bell Share plan with Connected Car for $10 a month, with 1 GB in bonus data per month for 24 months. For more details, please visit Acura.ca/Acuralink and Honda.ca/Hondalink.

