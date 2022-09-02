MONTREAL and TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell and Distributel together announced that Distributel intends to join the Bell group of companies to support its growth strategy in the residential and business segments for Internet services. With this acquisition, Distributel will continue delivering world class, innovative products and services to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country.

Bell is committed to providing world-leading, resilient networks to Canadians, and offering consumers and businesses an array of services that best meet their needs. Investing in a successful company such as Distributel and its family of brands aligns with Bell's efforts to provide customers with a choice in service options. With Bell's investment, Distributel will benefit from expanded resources and access to technology required to support the next stage in its business growth and to continue to enhance the services it already successfully delivers to customers.

"Distributel is a highly successful company with experienced industry talent and we're excited for them to join the Bell group of companies. As part of Bell, Distributel will enhance its innovative services for residential and small and medium business customers, backed by Bell's resources and technology."

- Blaik Kirby, Group President, Consumer and Small & Medium Business (SMB), Bell

"With this announcement, Distributel is better positioned to compete and deliver on our decades-long commitment to bringing choice and affordability to Canadians from coast to coast to coast. We hope Canadians are as excited as we are about the many benefits that will result from this partnership. Our teams remain focused on serving our customers with excellence across all our brands as we leverage Bell's resources to expand and enhance our product offerings."

- Matt Stein, CEO, Distributel

Upon the acquisition close, Distributel will continue to operate independently and existing operations will continue under the leadership of Matt Stein, CEO of Distributel. The details of the transaction were not disclosed and the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

About Distributel

Established in 1988, Distributel is a national, award-winning, independent communications provider offering a wide range of consumer, business and wholesale communications services. In 2020, the company proudly achieved certification as a Great Place to Work®, earning recognition for its progressive, collaborative workplace. 100% Canadian-owned, with offices across the country and a national network, Distributel is focused on providing choice and value to Canadians. With the acquisition of Primus Telecommunications, the company is even better positioned to offer solutions to consumers and businesses of all sizes. Distributel offers high speed internet, TV, mobile and home phone products through its consumer brands. It delivers business solutions through the Primus and ThinkTel brands as a provider of advanced voice and data offerings for the SMB and Enterprise markets throughout Canada. The company also forges new partnerships and brings innovative services to the wholesale market. For more information, visit www.distributel.ca.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the proposed acquisition of Distributel by Bell and Bell's plans regarding Distributel, certain benefits expected to result from the acquisition for both Distributel and Bell, Bell's business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe Bell's expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Bell does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The completion of the proposed acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, termination rights and other risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, regulatory approvals. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the proposed acquisition will occur, or that it will occur on the terms and conditions contemplated in this news release. The proposed acquisition could be modified, restructured or terminated. There can also be no assurance that the benefits expected to result from the proposed acquisition will be realized. For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain of the forward-looking statements made in this news release, please consult BCE Inc.'s (BCE) 2021 Annual MD&A dated March 3, 2022, BCE's 2022 First Quarter MD&A dated May 4, 2022, BCE's 2022 Second Quarter MD&A dated August 3, 2022 and BCE's news release dated August 4, 2022 announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2022, filed by BCE with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (available at Sedar.com) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC.gov). These documents are also available at BCE.ca.

