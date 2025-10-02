Bell renews partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) through the 2032 Olympic Games

Bell remains Official Telecommunications Partner of Team Canada

Bell launches Bell Starting Line; a new Bell for Better initiative focused on removing barriers for athletes from underrepresented communities

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell today announced the renewal of its long-standing partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC), extending through the 2032 Olympic Games. This milestone reflects Bell's continued commitment to empowering Canadian athletes and inspiring Canadians from coast to coast. With this renewal, Bell remains the Official Telecommunications Partner of Team Canada for the 2026, 2028, 2030 and 2032 Olympic Games.

Bell and Canadian Olympic Committee extend partnership through 2032 (CNW Group/Bell Canada (MTL)) Bell Starting Line. (CNW Group/Bell Canada (MTL))

For nearly three decades, Bell has proudly supported Canadian athletes through its Bell Athletes Connect program in partnership with the COC, Canadian Paralympic Committee and Samsung. The program provides free phones and mobile plans to Team Canada, helping athletes stay connected with family, friends, coaches and fans. Staying connected keeps athletes grounded and supported while competing on the world stage.

As part of the renewed partnership, Bell is launching Bell Starting Line, a new Bell for Better initiative which will introduce children ages 8 to 14 years old to a range of Olympic sports, focusing on underrepresented and newcomer communities across Canada. The first Starting Line event will take place in Toronto on October 4, with another in Montreal at a later date.

By combining Bell's commitment to creating positive outcomes for the communities it serves and the COC's mission to support Canada's top athletes, this partnership ensures Team Canada is ready to shine today and for years to come.

"For almost 30 years, Bell has proudly stood behind Team Canada athletes, helping them stay connected on their journey to Olympic glory. We're thrilled to extend our partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee through 2032. And with Bell Starting Line, we're providing young newcomers to Canada the opportunity to experience the benefits of sport, while making new connections."

- Mirko Bibic, President and CEO, BCE and Bell Canada

"We are thrilled to continue our longstanding and impactful partnership with Bell. Bell Starting Line is a tremendous example of our shared commitment to Canadian athletes, and an important step in the COC's commitment to get 1 million more young people engaged in sport. This renewed partnership will make a real difference for athletes across the country at every stage of their Olympic journeys."

- David Shoemaker, CEO and Secretary General, Canadian Olympic Committee

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

(1) Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

About the Canadian Olympic Committee

The Canadian Olympic Committee believes sport has the power to transform Canada. Team Canada 2035 is our commitment to safe, inclusive, barrier free sport so more young people can play and stay in sport. We will achieve that through a relentless focus on Podium, Play and Planet, so the next generation of Canadian athletes can achieve their Olympic dreams. Learn more at olympic.ca.

