GWS determined the Bell 5G network offers the fastest data speeds and the best national network for gaming and video

Bell is on track to offer 5G coverage to approximately 70% of the national population this year

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Mobility today announced that Bell 5G has been ranked as Canada's best 5G network by analyst company Global Wireless Solutions (GWS). GWS determined that Bell 5G offers the fastest data speeds of any mobile network in the country, and is also the top national network for gaming and video applications.

"We're delighted that GWS has ranked Bell 5G as the best in Canada with the fastest speeds of any mobile provider," said Claire Gillies, President of Bell Mobility. "Bell is continuing to expand the reach of the country's best 5G and we're on track to cover approximately 70% of the national population with by the end of this year."

The GWS 5G performance rankings are based on data independently analyzed by GWS in Q2-Q3 2021.

"Canada's 5G deployment marathon is well under way. Although it's a long race, we can see that operators are working at a steady yet rapid pace to bring 5G to their customers," said Dr. Paul Carter, CEO of Global Wireless Solutions. "Among the major operators, Bell is ahead of the pack having not only the best 5G network but also the fastest. Fortunately, this is a highly competitive race which means all customers can expect continued improvements in performance, better overall service, and a more satisfying experience."

Bell 5G remains Canada's most-awarded 5G network, with top rankings from analysts including Ookla (5G), PCMag for fastest mobile network (4G and 5G) overall, and Tutela for one of the world's fastest networks (4G and 5G) overall.

Continued 5G network expansion

Bell also today announced the rollout of 5G service to even more communities across the country, including Botwood, Peterview, Norris Arm and Northern Arm in Newfoundland; Chester in Nova Scotia; Abrams Village in Prince Edward Island; Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Longueuil, Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette and Terrebonne in Québec; Belleville, Fort Erie and Halton Hills in Ontario; Woodlands in Manitoba; Lloydminster on the Alberta/Saskatchewan border; and Richmond, Abbotsford and Delta in British Columbia.

For coverage maps and more about Bell 5G devices and plans, please visit Bell.ca/5G.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

