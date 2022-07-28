"Bell is taking its most-awarded 5G network and making it even better with 5G+, offering customers access to even faster mobile speeds than before. Ontario is just the beginning, and we look forward to rolling it out to more Canadians, and delivering on our promise to provide the latest technology and best experience for our customers."

- Stephen Howe, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Bell

5G customers with a compatible 5G+ device and rate plan, and who are inside Ontario's 5G+ coverage areas, can immediately take advantage of Bell 5G+ speeds. Those outside of the coverage areas can continue to enjoy 4G, LTE and 5G on Canada's best network. Bell will continue to expand 5G+ across the country and is on track to offer coverage to approximately 40% of the Canadian population by the end of 2022, including the availability of peak theoretical download speeds of 3 Gbps in select markets.

For more details about 5G+, including coverage, pricing, availability and compatible devices, please visit Bell.ca/network.

Introducing 5G standalone (SA) core

Bell will soon roll out its nationwide 5G standalone (SA) core network, starting in Toronto. The addition of 3500 MHz wireless spectrum allows Bell to deliver a new 5G core network to Canadian businesses, supported by world-class SA architecture, and which is expected to unlock even faster speeds and ultra-low latency. Over time, 5G SA core will provide additional benefits such as network slicing, and will enable a full range of 5G features and functionality for both enterprise and consumer use cases and support the massive growth of IoT.

Bell works with leading global and domestic 5G partners with a common goal of accelerating Canada's 5G innovation ecosystem. Right now, Bell and its partners are trialing SA network slicing to demonstrate its optimal use. Trials include allocating speeds and dedicating capacity for use cases like first responder live video applications.

Additionally, Bell funds robust 5G R&D programs at several Canadian institutions including Western University. Western's 'Campus of the Future' is a living lab helping shape smarter cities and communities. Western is among the first to leverage Bell's new 5G+ network, testing the new capabilities with projects like immersive VR learning with live 3D viewing and blind spot technology, which uses real-time positioning technology to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

Bell 5G SA will soon be available for enterprise customers in Toronto with a compatible device and the appropriate provisions. New enterprise customers can call Bell directly for more information. Existing customers should reach out to their account representative for more details.

Quick facts

Bell 5G+ offers Canadians its fastest mobile speeds ever

Bell 5G+ is expanding across southern Ontario for customers in Toronto , Guelph , Kitchener-Waterloo , London , Barrie and select areas of Mississauga

for customers in , , , , Barrie and select areas of With 5G+, speeds in Toronto are now over 50% faster than before

are now over 50% faster than before Bell is on track to cover approximately 40% of the Canadian population with 5G+ by the end of 2022, including the availability of peak theoretical download speeds of 3 Gbps in select markets

Bell's 5G standalone (SA) core network will soon roll out nationwide for Canadian businesses, starting with Toronto

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries

Jessica Benzinger, [email protected]

@Bell_News

Investor inquiries

Richard Bengian, [email protected]

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our network deployment plans and anticipated capital expenditures as well as the benefits expected to result therefrom, our business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe our expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our network deployment plans and anticipated capital expenditures and the benefits expected to result therefrom are subject to risks and, accordingly, there can be no assurance that our network deployment plans will be completed, that our anticipated capital expenditures will be made or that the benefits expected to result therefrom will be realized. The completion of our network deployment plans assumes, among others, the availability of sufficient equipment, labour and capital. However, there can be no certainty that the required equipment, labour and sources of capital will be available with the result that our actual network deployments and capital expenditures could materially differ from current expectations. For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain of our forward-looking statements made in this news release, please consult BCE Inc.'s (BCE) 2021 Annual MD&A dated March 3, 2022, BCE's 2022 First Quarter MD&A dated May 4, 2022 and BCE's news release dated May 5, 2022 announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2022, filed by BCE with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (available at Sedar.com) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC.gov). These documents are also available at BCE.ca.

SOURCE Bell Canada