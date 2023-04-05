TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - To help cost-conscious drivers make informed decisions, belairdirect has launched a new app feature that's the first of its kind in the Canadian insurance market by showing drivers just how much they can save on fuel based on their driving behaviour. The Fuel Efficiency feature is now available in the belairdirect app for automerit customers in Ontario and Quebec.

"Fuel Efficiency is a new and innovative way to use personal driving insights to help alleviate stress on a customer's wallet," says Pierre-Paul Larivière, Director of Digital Product Design at belairdirect. "When developing new, digital features we're always thinking about how to make customers' lives easier and before going to market we test our app features with customers. Fuel Efficiency was given a high score because it enables drivers to not only see how much they can potentially save on fuel costs but also how they can achieve this with feedback and tips on their driving behaviour."

How Fuel Efficiency works:

Shows drivers their average savings on gas over 30 days, which is based on a number of factors, including car model, driving behaviour (e.g., acceleration), where and how much they drive, and the average cost of gas in their province.

Displays a gauge for drivers to see if their fuel consumption is trending high or low.

Provides valuable tips based on personal driving style and car maintenance to help drivers save on fuel. For example, how the amount of weight in a trunk can impact spending on gas.

"We hope automerit drivers find this new feature empowering by giving them personalized data that's valuable in their day-to-day lives by helping them to save money," says Larivière.

"In addition to Fuel Efficiency, we've also launched two other new, first-to-market features that give customers insights on their driving to help them make informed decisions," says Larivière. The new Eco-driving feature gives personalized feedback on CO2 emissions and provides driving tips on how to reduce their eco footprint. The new Safety feature lets customers see how safe of a driver they are and how they compare to other automerit drivers in their province. Additional free features included with automerit are Crash Assist, Car Care and Weather Alerts.

Along with offering helpful features and driving insights in one single program, automerit also gives customers more control over how much they pay for their insurance with a personalized premium based on their driving habits that are assessed in real time with feedback and tips. Most automerit customers save money based on their good driving habits.

For full details on the automerit program and the belairdirect app features, please visit www.belairdirect.com.

About belairdirect

Founded in Quebec in 1955, belairdirect provides car and home insurance products directly to consumers. The company offers a simple but complete solution, allowing customers to communicate with an agent by phone, online or in person. belairdirect was the first property and casualty insurer in North America to sell car insurance products online (www.belairdirect.com), attesting to the company's innovative character. belairdirect is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation, the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America (TSX: IFC - www.intactfc.com). belairdirect is a proud partner of Breakfast Club of Canada . For more information, please visit https://www.belairdirect.com or follow belairdirect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

