belairdirect and Georges St-Pierre team up to punch back at car insurance rates

As the central character of belairdirect's new ad campaign The Boxer, GSP plays a role that suits him perfectly: a professional athlete. His coaches, with their cautious training approach, showcase the benefits of safe driving behaviour and the possibility of rewards in the form of a personal discount.

"This year, we shifted our advertising direction to a more storytelling cinematic approach, tapping into the universal and emotional pain point of not being in control, a feeling that many Canadians have when it comes to their insurance premiums," states Humberto Valencia, Vice President Marketing & Digital Strategy at belairdirect. "In the Boxer campaign, we're demonstrating how we put control into the hands of our customers while having some fun with it."

"I'm very proud to be affiliated with belairdirect on their latest campaign, as they are a strong Canadian company with a long-established track record," said Georges St-Pierre. "We had a great time on set, and the role came naturally to me as I just put myself into the same state of mind I do when I'm preparing for a fight. I think this is a fun way to show Canadians that good driving can be rewarding!"

"Partnering with a world-famous and adored Canadian athlete made sense to drive home the message that savings are at your fingertips and that insurance does not need to be complicated," continued Valencia. "GSP adds authenticity to our storytelling and, of course, our animated knight is there to provide encouragement and entertainment."

The supporting role in The Boxer campaign goes to belairdirect's automerit, a telematics tool that combines cutting-edge app technology, machine learning powered algorithms and a reimagined customer experience to deliver a best-in-class product. Integrated into the belairdirect mobile application, it measures driving behaviour while the customer is on the road and calculates their safety score, translating into savings. With automerit, three out of four customers will earn a discount.

This 360° campaign includes TV, online videos, radio, digital and social elements and will be predominately seen in Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia starting early September.

Credits:

Advertiser: belairdirect – Humberto Valencia, Marie-Claude Filion

Agency: Sid Lee Toronto

Production House: OPC

Director: Spencer Riviera

Post-production: Alter Ego / Fort York vfx

Sound: Vapor RMW

Media: PHD Montréal

