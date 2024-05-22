With this new addition to the portfolio, the company continues to expand its plant-based offer

MONTREAL, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Following the launches of Boursin® Dairy Free and Babybel® Plant Based, Bel Canada Group announces the launch of a delicious plant-based version of one of its most iconic brands, The Laughing Cow®. This continues to support Bel Group's global ambition of offering a more balanced range of products by 2030, with 50% dairy products and 50% fruit and plant-based products. The Bel Group's mission is to offer healthy and responsible food for all, while bringing products that answer consumers' needs and expectations.

"This plant-based version of The Laughing Cow® is bringing the brand's experience and know-how in creamy, delicious spreadable cheese to the plant-based category, where a better taste and textural product experience is needed, said Marie-Eve Robert, Vice President Marketing & CSR, at Bel Group Canada. "For our plant-based offerings, we always collaborate closely with consumers to make sure we are getting the taste, texture, and quality just right. In fact, our consumers essentially serve as final decision makers in our innovations."

With this announcement, Bel Group Canada's three core brands now have their plant-based versions in Canada, including Boursin® Dairy-Free, Babybel® Plant-Based and The Laughing Cow® Plant-Based, bringing an experience that mimics the desirable sensorial attributes of their dairy counterparts. One of the key barriers for consumers to eating more plant-based cheese alternatives is taste. Bel Group is innovating and using their know-how to overcome this barrier with great-tasting alternatives. For example, in a consumer taste test conducted amongst flexitarian Canadians, 94% agreed that The Laughing Cow® Plant-Based is a great-tasting product.1

The new plant-based product, made with almonds, is available in the convenient triangle format The Laughing Cow® is known and loved for, offering individual portions as an efficient way to avoid food waste. It is suitable for every occasion and perfect for snacking and lunchboxes. The almonds used in this product come from a Spain-based supplier who uses sustainable agricultural technologies including respecting the fauna, reusing agricultural waste, and responsible water usage.

The Bel Canadian portfolio now comprises 57% plant-based and fruit products and 43% dairy products, contributing to the group's global ambitions, while reducing our carbon footprint locally. Other plant-based products in the company's portfolio include Nurishh® plant-based cheese alternative (slices, shreds, blocs). Overall, Bel Group Canada plant-based cheese alternative products have been in constant progression, with +51% growth in 20232 while gaining the most shares in this category with +3.1 points. Aditionnally, GoGo SqueeZ®, which represent 80%3 of market shares in the fruit sauce pouch category, is growing at +13,9% in the past year, while the category grew by 9.4%4.

About Bel Group Canada

Bel Canada Group is a subsidiary of Bel Group, a world leader in branded cheeses and a major player in the healthy snack market with distribution in nearly 120 countries. Created in 2005 to boost the development of the Group's activities in Canada, the subsidiary now employs 250 people, including 95 at its headquarters in Montreal, contributing to the Group's mission of providing healthier and more responsible food for all. Its brands Boursin® and The Laughing Cow® are produced under subcontract in Canada with local partners and Babybel® is produced at the company's plant in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. Bel Canada Group also owns MOM Group, makers of GoGo squeeZ® fruit pouches based in Toronto. To learn more, www.bel-canada.ca. To learn more about Bel Group, visit www.groupe-bel.com.

About Bel Group

The Bel Group is a major player in the food industry through portions of dairy, fruit and plant-based products, and one of the world leaders in branded cheeses. Its portfolio of differentiated and internationally recognized brands includes The Laughing Cow®, Kiri®, Babybel®, Boursin®, Nurishh®, Pom'Potes®, and GoGo squeeZ®, as well as some 30 local brands. Together, these brands helped the Group generate sales of € 3,645 million in 2023.

Some 10,902 employees in 51 subsidiaries around the world contribute to the deployment of the Group's mission to champion healthier and responsible food for all. Bel products are prepared at 30 production sites and distributed in more than 120 countries.



[1] Source: Sensory consumer test, TLC Plant-Based Spring 2023, Cintech, N=152, Flexitarians and PBB cheese users [2] Source: Nielsen National GB+DR+MM Volume (KG) pe TL 2023 [3] Source: Nielsen National GB+DR+MM L13W pe 01-27-24 [4] Source: Nielsen National GB+DR+MM Volume (KG) pe 02-24-24



