BEIERSDORF CARES BEYOND SKIN

"At Beiersdorf, we recognize our responsibility to foster positive change and are fully committed to strive to make our sustainability ambitions a reality," says Vincent Warnery, CEO of Beiersdorf. "That's why we are thrilled to announce our first-ever global volunteering initiative, the CARE BEYOND SKIN Day. From May to July 2023, more than 20,000 employees have the chance to devote one workday to participating in a joint initiative and make a difference in their communities while collectively contributing to the company's global efforts. These diverse acts of care will bring our Sustainability Agenda CARE BEYOND SKIN to life for a more inclusive society and lasting positive environmental impact."

During an internal global leadership conference held in Travemuende, Germany, at the beginning of May, more than 100 members of the Beiersdorf leadership team worldwide already demonstrated their commitment and engaged in volunteer work. Together with the local nature conservation organization Landschaftspflegeverein Dummersdorfer Ufer e.V., the Beiersdorf team removed sea buckthorn that had died off from a protected dune conservation area considered a threatened habitat, cleared trash from a local nature reserve and prepared oak seedlings for planting.

CEO Vincent Warnery: "To me, it is important that the entire Beiersdorf leadership team set a good example for our employees. That's why we used a few hours of our annual leadership conference to show our commitment to our Sustainability Agenda CARE BEYOND SKIN."

Taking CARE to Canada

75 Beiersdorf employees based in Montréal had the opportunity in June to use one workday to voluntarily participate in various environmental activities. The initiative is being carried out in collaboration with One Tree Planted, a charitable organization that hosts exclusive tree planting and restoration projects in areas that need it. From planting trees to picking up trash - people are brought together to connect with nature, give back to local communities, support healthy native habitats and build team morale! "At Beiersdorf, we have always been committed to supporting our local community," says Florian Wolfram, General Manager of Beiersdorf Canada. "The global CARE BEYOND SKIN DAY takes this commitment to a new level. Our Canadian team is happy and thrilled to spend a full day giving back to society and our community in Montréal. At the same time, we deliver a strong contribution to this great initiative that unites all Beiersdorf employees around the globe."

Realizing Ambitious Sustainability Targets

Beiersdorf continues to put considerable effort into realizing its targets as part of the Sustainability Agenda CARE BEYOND SKIN and is making significant progress towards its climate targets. The company has set an ambitious climate target of reducing absolute Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 30% by 2025 versus the base year 2018. In 2022, Beiersdorf reduced its absolute Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 17%, which is a very good result, especially despite growth. Beiersdorf has recently been awarded a "Triple-A" rating by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a non-profit organization, as one of only 13 companies worldwide. CDP recognized Beiersdorf for its efforts to protect the climate, water, and forests with the top rating of "A".

