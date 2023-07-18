BEIERSDORF CARES BEYOND SKIN

18 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET
First global volunteering day:
- Nonprofit activities have already started in 12 countries.
- Beiersdorf underlines its commitment to society and environment with its global volunteering initiative, CARE BEYOND SKIN DAY.
Beiersdorf Canada gathered in Montréal to take part in various activities to create a positive social impact on the communities and the environment.
MONTRÉAL, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - What do a children's home in Peru, canals in Montréal and a dune area in Travemuende, Germany, have in common? Simply put: CARE BEYOND SKIN Day (CBS Day). Behind this name is an initiative that derives from the Beiersdorf Sustainability Agenda CARE BEYOND SKIN, which aims to promote Beiersdorf's social and ecological commitment to strengthening an inclusive society and sustainably improving environmental protection. In concrete terms, this means: From May through July 2023, all Beiersdorf employees worldwide have the opportunity to spend a workday supporting various social and environmental projects run by local charitable organizations. More than 700 Beiersdorf employees in 12 countries have already set a good example in the first weeks of the initiative: In Peru and Chile, for example, employees collaborated with an organization that assists children in need and renovated playgrounds and sports facilities, painted walls, and cleaned and restored facilities that belong to the organization.
"At Beiersdorf, we recognize our responsibility to foster positive change and are fully committed to strive to make our sustainability ambitions a reality," says Vincent Warnery, CEO of Beiersdorf. "That's why we are thrilled to announce our first-ever global volunteering initiative, the CARE BEYOND SKIN Day. From May to July 2023, more than 20,000 employees have the chance to devote one workday to participating in a joint initiative and make a difference in their communities while collectively contributing to the company's global efforts. These diverse acts of care will bring our Sustainability Agenda CARE BEYOND SKIN to life for a more inclusive society and lasting positive environmental impact."
During an internal global leadership conference held in Travemuende, Germany, at the beginning of May, more than 100 members of the Beiersdorf leadership team worldwide already demonstrated their commitment and engaged in volunteer work. Together with the local nature conservation organization Landschaftspflegeverein Dummersdorfer Ufer e.V., the Beiersdorf team removed sea buckthorn that had died off from a protected dune conservation area considered a threatened habitat, cleared trash from a local nature reserve and prepared oak seedlings for planting.
CEO Vincent Warnery: "To me, it is important that the entire Beiersdorf leadership team set a good example for our employees. That's why we used a few hours of our annual leadership conference to show our commitment to our Sustainability Agenda CARE BEYOND SKIN."
75 Beiersdorf employees based in Montréal had the opportunity in June to use one workday to voluntarily participate in various environmental activities. The initiative is being carried out in collaboration with One Tree Planted, a charitable organization that hosts exclusive tree planting and restoration projects in areas that need it. From planting trees to picking up trash - people are brought together to connect with nature, give back to local communities, support healthy native habitats and build team morale! "At Beiersdorf, we have always been committed to supporting our local community," says Florian Wolfram, General Manager of Beiersdorf Canada. "The global CARE BEYOND SKIN DAY takes this commitment to a new level. Our Canadian team is happy and thrilled to spend a full day giving back to society and our community in Montréal. At the same time, we deliver a strong contribution to this great initiative that unites all Beiersdorf employees around the globe."
Beiersdorf continues to put considerable effort into realizing its targets as part of the Sustainability Agenda CARE BEYOND SKIN and is making significant progress towards its climate targets. The company has set an ambitious climate target of reducing absolute Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 30% by 2025 versus the base year 2018. In 2022, Beiersdorf reduced its absolute Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 17%, which is a very good result, especially despite growth. Beiersdorf has recently been awarded a "Triple-A" rating by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a non-profit organization, as one of only 13 companies worldwide. CDP recognized Beiersdorf for its efforts to protect the climate, water, and forests with the top rating of "A".
SOURCE Nivea
For further information: Press Contact: Olivia Crane, Account Manager, [email protected], P: 905-541-1216
Share this article