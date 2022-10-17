Beiersdorf Appoints Florian Wolfram as new General Manager, Beiersdorf Canada Inc.

MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Beiersdorf North America announced today the appointment of Florian Wolfram as General Manager, Beiersdorf Canada, effective October 1, 2022. In his new role, Florian reports to Mauricio Valdes, General Manager, North America and will be responsible for the Canadian business. He will lead Canada's Leadership Team and become a member of the North America Leadership Team.

Florian has been with Beiersdorf for more than nine years in various sales & commercial capacities. Most recently he was Head of the German Sales organization since 2018, leading the commercial operation of the largest Beiersdorf affiliate worldwide. "I am honored and excited to join our dedicated and passionate Canadian team," said Florian. "Together we will continue developing our brands and business, nurturing our partnerships, and serving our customers and consumers in this dynamic market."

Florian is taking over for Guillaume de Vitton, who has been with Beiersdorf since 2004. He has been critical in integrating Coppertone into the Canadian business, navigating the Covid-19 pandemic and implementing hybrid work policies among many other contributions.

"Florian is a respected leader within Beiersdorf with a proven track record. He is well positioned to tackle the challenges and continue building on the success of our Canadian business," said Mauricio Valdes, General Manager, Beiersdorf North America. "We are excited to welcome him to the North American team."

ABOUT BEIERSDORF AG:

Beiersdorf Canada Inc. is part of the Beiersdorf Group, a global leading provider of innovative, high-quality skin care products and has 140 years of experience in this market segment. The Hamburg-based company has over 20,000 employees worldwide and is listed on the DAX, the German benchmark equities index. Beiersdorf generated sales of €7.6 billion in fiscal year 2021. NIVEA, the world's No. 1 skin care brand*, is the cornerstone of the company's brand portfolio, which also includes brands such as Eucerin, Elastoplast and Coppertone in Canada.

* Source: Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA as umbrella brand in the categories Face Care, Body Care, and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2016.

