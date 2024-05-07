Begin your Wine Journey with the 2024/25 Wine Country Ontario Travel Guide

NIAGARA, ON, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Prepare to immerse yourself in the dynamic world of Ontario wine, with the release of the 2024/25 Wine Country Ontario Travel Guide. Featuring an extensive lineup of 150 Ontario VQA wineries, the latest edition serves as your ultimate companion for crafting unforgettable adventures across Ontario's diverse wine regions. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or a curious beginner, there's something for everyone within in Ontario's wine country.

Beginning May 8th, wine lovers can grab their copy of the Guide in the Early Summer Issue of LCBO's Food & Drink Magazine and at select LCBO stores across the province. The Guide will also be available at participating Ontario VQA wineries, Ontario Tourism Information Centres and for those who prefer to go paperless, the interactive digital Guide is available now on winecountryontario.ca .

Beyond winery listings, the Guide spotlights where to stay, dine and play in Prince Edward County, Lake Erie North Shore, the Emerging Regions, Niagara Escarpment & Area and Niagara-on-the-Lake & Area. Travelers looking to map out their journey can explore winecountryontario.ca and use the mobile-friendly Trip Planner .

"The Wine Country Ontario Travel Guide is an invitation to explore our world class winegrowing regions – all right in our own backyard," said Mallory Daley, Senior Marketing Manager at the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario. "Whether you're looking for a day trip or weekend escape, the toughest choice is deciding where to visit first. There truly is something for everyone in Ontario's wine country."

The most comprehensive edition to date, featuring 150 Ontario VQA wineries, the 2024/25 Wine Country Ontario Travel Guide introduces six new VQA winery listings from across the province:

Prince Edward County: Morandin Wines

Emerging Regions: River House Winery & Vineyard and Schuermann Vineyard & Winery

Niagara Escarpment & Area: Dim Wine Co., Dobbin Estate Winery, Domaine du Clos Jordanne, Kew Vineyards, Stonewall Estates, Therianthropy and Watchful Eye Winery

Visitors are encouraged to share their experiences by tagging @winecountryont and using the hashtag #GotTheGuide.

About the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario:

The Wine Marketing Association of Ontario is dedicated to promoting the VQA wines of Ontario – both the vintners and the unique qualities of our authentic VQA wines that are made exclusively from 100% Ontario-grown grapes. Wine Country Ontario is dedicated to promoting Ontario's wine-growing regions – from the wines and wineries themselves to the complete experience of each destination: local cuisine, year-round activities and warm hospitality. Wine Country Ontario is a brand trademark of the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario.

