Beer, Food... Sex Ed?

In the last year, the Sense Project made a shift to working more with the Francophone school system, with a 253% increase in the number of safer sex workshops offered in French. The Sense Project also debuted two new workshop series for teens surrounding different sexualities and trans experiences.

Every year, the annual SERVE Beach Volleyball Tournament brings together staff from bars and restaurants from around Montreal raise money for the Sense Project, supporting another year of intervention-based sex education. Every year, the bars raise upwards of $15,000 during a fun-filled day of beer, balls, barbeque, and sex ed facts.

Those who aren't playing beach volleyball are welcome to bask in the sun at Jeanne Mance Park too! You don't have to raise money to contribute: all you have to do is buy a hot dog and you'll be contributing to your community. Kids are welcome too - we have facepainting and childcare available!

"Youth already have a lot of knowledge. They just need to validate that knowledge, and build on it in an environment that feels safe". - Charlie Morin, Sense Project Coordinator

Who: The staff of 11 Montreal bars and restaurants and community members who want to support sex education for youth Why: To support sex education for Montreal youth through a fun day of beach volleyball, games, face painting, and more! When: Sunday, July 28th, 2019

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM Where: Association Montreal Beach

Griffintown, on the canal

