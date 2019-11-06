Beedie Launches Cheeky "Balance Your Budget" Billboard and Advertising Campaign for Industrial Warehouse Opportunities in Calgary

"We wanted to make a big splash and do something a little outside the box in the Calgary market," says Jorden Dawson, Director, Industrial Development at Beedie . "As a company we were tired of seeing all of the negativity in the media about the Alberta economy and we wanted to do something that reminded business owners there is still significant strength in this market. We also wanted to support local entrepreneurs and help make it more affordable for them to run their businesses and give them the opportunity to build equity by owning their new warehouse space in an extremely cost effective manner."

Beedie invested in Alberta more than ten years ago when Ryan Beedie purchased 220 acres in northeast Airdrie to develop the master-planned Highland Park Industrial. Ryan has since grown the company by way of establishing a strong and dedicated team in Calgary and has worked with numerous Alberta-based companies to expand their footprint across the province.

Beedie has multiple industrial warehouse opportunities (from 4,000 sq. ft. to 100,000 sq. ft.) available in Calgary and Airdrie, including:

Apex at Eastlake (11080 - 50 St. SE, Calgary ): Located in southeast Calgary , this class "A" development showcases high-quality base building specifications, turn-key construction options, and flexibility, which will extend across two buildings. Building A is available for fixturing Q4 2019.

Evolve at District (11127 15 St. NE, Calgary ): Located in northeast Calgary , these modern, high-quality industrial condos located in the coveted District at North Deerfoot have great exposure to Deerfoot Trail N and are surrounded by a myriad of amenities in the neighbouring area. This class "A" institutional-grade development offers both dock and drive-in loading.

Glenmore Trail Corporate Centre (6027 79 Ave. SE, Calgary ): The remaining unit at this newly constructed, award-winning industrial condominium building offers a turn-key solution for buyers with a first-class office buildout already in place. Located in Great Plains Industrial Park, a well-established district in southeast Calgary with ample amenities in the area, such as gas stations, restaurants and existing public transportation infrastructure.

Ironside Business Centre (5423 61 Ave. SE, Calgary ): Built with unparalleled quality and precision, this is a brand new, state-of-the-art industrial condominium development at the doorstep of Calgary's largest industrial submarket.

High North Business Centre (4 Highland Park Green NE, Airdrie ) Located within north Airdrie with excellent access to Highway 2, Highway 567 and the TransCanada Highway, these industrial condominium bays enable businesses to flow freely between Calgary , Airdrie and northern Alberta and allows buyers to capitalize on the economic benefits of locating within the City of Airdrie .

About Beedie:

Beedie, one of Western Canada's largest industrial and residential developers, was founded by Keith Beedie in 1954 as a single-family home development company, and has grown over the years to include extensive industrial and residential developments. Beedie now stands for the building of more than 30-million square feet of completed industrial space, the development of large scale master-planned communities; a private investment arm; and almost a hundred million dollars pledged to philanthropy. Beedie means a commitment to community, with the engagement of our employees who commit countless hours volunteering.

