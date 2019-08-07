Beedie Investments Limited Early Warning Press Release Regarding Investment in Artemis Gold Inc.

BURNABY, BC, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - In connection with the completion by Atlantic Gold Corporation ("Atlantic") of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which St Barbara Limited acquired all of the outstanding securities of Atlantic, Beedie Investments Limited ("Beedie Investments") announces that it has acquired 3,267,662 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Artemis Gold Inc. (the "Company"). Beedie Investments is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Ryan Beedie, a director of the Company.

Following the completion of the Arrangement, Beedie Investments, together with its joint actor, beneficially owns and has control over 3,267,662 Common Shares, representing 27.4% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

As part of the Arrangement, each holder of common shares of Atlantic received 0.05 of a Common Share of the Company for each common share of Atlantic held prior. Beedie Investments and its joint actor received an aggregate of 3,267,662 Common Shares under the Arrangement in respect of the common shares of Atlantic held or controlled by Beedie Investments and its joint actor prior to the Arrangement.

Beedie Investments and its joint actor acquired the Common Shares pursuant to the Arrangement. Beedie Investments and its joint actor hold the Common Shares for investment purposes, and review their holdings in the Company on a continuing basis and may from time to time and at any time, in its sole discretion, acquire or cause to be acquired additional equity or debt securities or other instruments of the Company, or dispose or cause to be disposed such equity or debt securities or instruments, through private placements by the Company and other privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, in each case in accordance with applicable securities laws.

A copy of the early warning report relating to the acquisition of Common Shares pursuant to the Arrangement will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, and may also be obtained by contacting Beedie Investments at (604) 435-3321.

Beedie Investments Limited

3030 Gilmore Diversion

Burnaby, BC V5G 3B4

Canada

