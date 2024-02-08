Beedie Celebrates 70 Years of being Built for Good

BURNABY, BC, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Beedie is proud to be celebrating 70 years of being Built for Good this February by honouring the people and partners who helped Beedie become one of the largest real estate development, investment, and property management companies in Canada.

Originally named Beedie Construction, the company was founded on February 10th, 1954 by Keith Beedie, who initially focused on building single-family homes. And though he may have started out small, Mr. Beedie founded the company on big-picture values: uncompromising quality, outstanding service, and loyal relationships. Now 70 years later, those values are still at the heart of everything Beedie does today.

"When he started the business, my dad was passionate about building homes that people loved to live in," says Beedie President (and Keith's son) Ryan Beedie. "Believe it or not, in 1954 you could buy one of my dad's brand-new construction homes for about $12,000. He worked so hard to make a go of it in those early days. And when I think back to Beedie's beginnings, I don't think he ever could have imagined how far we would come."

As it reaches its platinum anniversary, Beedie has grown to become one of the largest developers in the nation with four separate brands under its umbrella: Beedie Industrial and Beedie Construction, with more than 35 million square feet of completed industrial space across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Nevada. Beedie's residential arm, Beedie Living now has more than 11-thousand homes in planning and development. And Beedie Capital is the company's thriving private investment firm.

Positively influencing the well-being of people, commerce, and community is Beedie's mission. And Ryan and his wife Cindy live by Beedie's Built for Good social responsibility promise. To date, the company has donated and committed nearly $135 million to more than 350 organizations in need through the Beedie Foundation and corporate contributions. In addition, Beedie Luminaries awards post-secondary scholarships to single parents, refugees and other resilient students facing financial adversity.

"Giving back to the communities we live and work in has always been central to how we operate," says Beedie. "Staying true to our values has helped us build a business – and a legacy we're proud of. And as we look back on our first 70 years, we are so grateful to everyone who has helped us along the way. Thank you to our wonderful team members, our external community of trades, purchasers, tenants, partners, community members – everyone who has played a huge role in our journey to 70. And as excited as I am about reaching 70, I can't wait to be celebrating Beedie's 100th!"

