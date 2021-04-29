Bed Bath & Beyond Launches Same Day Delivery In Canada In Partnership With DoorDash

Bed Bath & Beyond Enhances its Digital-First, Omni-Always Approach to Improve the Customer Experience and Make it Easy to Home, Happier™

UNION, N.J., April 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond (Nasdaq: BBBY) together with DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) today announced that Same Day Delivery services are now available in Canada, making it easier and more convenient to shop online for products from Bed Bath & Beyond and select buybuy BABY locations. Same Day Delivery follows the successful introduction last year of Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store (BOPIS) and contactless Curbside Pickup services, and will enable customers to shop their favourite products online and have them delivered to their doorstep within hours of purchase. Same Day Delivery across Canada from Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY will be powered through DoorDash Drive – DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business.

Through DoorDash Drive, Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY will offer customers same-day delivery service to 47 cities in nine provinces across Canada. To help Canadians make use of Same Day Delivery, especially those affected by the pandemic-induced lockdown in Ontario, the service is being introduced at a discounted flat rate of $4.99 for orders over $39 CAD until May 20th, 2021, and $9.99 CAD thereafter. Customers in eligible postal codes can utilize the service by going to bedbathandbeyond.ca and buybuybaby.ca and selecting the option for Same Day Delivery at checkout. Once the order is placed, a DoorDash Dasher will pick up the items at the local store and deliver them to the customer's home via contactless delivery. Orders placed by 4 p.m. local time on Monday to Saturday will be delivered the same day, while the ordering deadline for same-day delivery on Sundays will be 3pm. Bed Bath & Beyond also announced today that it is extending the cut-off time for BOPIS and curbside pickup orders from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on all days except Sunday. These new options give customers even more convenient ways to stock up on their favourite home and bath essentials.

Greg Dyer, VP of Store Operations of Bed Bath & Beyond in Canada said, "Omnichannel enables people to shop however they choose, is the future of retail and is more important than ever during these challenging times. We make it easier to feel at home, and we're pleased to offer Same Day Delivery through DoorDash to provide our customers with another simple and cost-effective way to shop from the comfort of their own homes. So, whether you need a last-minute gift, are missing that all-purpose pan for dinner, or need diapers or other home essentials right away, we will be there to help."

Casey North, Vice President of DoorDash Drive said, "Now more than ever, same-day solutions that provide Canadians with the household essentials they need conveniently and reliably are in high demand. We're proud to partner with leading retailer Bed Bath & Beyond to offer their vast selection to Canadians via store-to-door delivery, helping them access customers wherever they are through their own online channels."

Despite the lockdown in Ontario, all Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores in Canada have remained open in compliance with safety protocols and government guidelines, at full associate staffing levels, and are serving customers placing orders for BOPIS, Curbside pickup or shipped-from-store and, now, Same Day Delivery.

A leading home expert for 50 years, Bed Bath & Beyond is undergoing an exciting transformation that will enable customers to realize the potential in every room and "Home, Happier™." Central to the transformation is the introduction of at least eight Owned Brands by the end of February 2022, including the already launched Nestwell ™ and Haven ™ brands, available only at Bed Bath & Beyond and delivering exceptional quality and affordability across two of the Company's main destination categories.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for its customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness segments. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture that operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, facevalues.com and decorist.com.

About buybuy BABY

buybuy BABY is the largest specialty baby retailer in North America that empowers parents with the information and products they need to confidently prepare for, navigate, and celebrate a joy-filled life with baby. The company sells a wide assortment of baby essentials and nursery furnishings that transitions from infant to toddler. The company is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favourite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

For further information: For Bed Bath & Beyond: Faulhaber Communications, Kayla Matos, [email protected], https://www.bedbathandbeyond.ca/

Related Links

https://www.bedbathandbeyond.ca/

