Becel® Kind Hearts Fund Spreads Kindness through $500,000 donation to Second Harvest to fight food insecurity

TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Becel® Kind Hearts Fund announced its partnership with and $500,000 donation to Second Harvest, Canada's largest food rescue organization. Becel Kind Hearts Fund's annual donation spreads kindheartedness by supporting local charities that get food onto the plates of Canadians faced with food insecurity. Second Harvest anticipates that more than one million Canadians are expected to access food charity for the first time in their lives in 2024, an 18% increase in demand for food donations in Canada since 2023. Understanding this growing need, Becel® Kind Hearts Fund is committed to supporting Second Harvest's core work of keeping food where it belongs: on Canadians' plates and out of Canada's landfills.

"At Becel, we believe kind hearts are strong hearts, and strong hearts do more good," says Mandy Au, Head of Marketing, Upfield Canada. "Becel Kind Hearts Fund is thrilled to sponsor Second Harvest, a reputed organization that shares the goals of embracing kindheartedness and getting sustenance to Canadians faced with food insecurity."

As a brand, Becel has made it its mission to inspire Canadians to adopt healthier lifestyles by eating better, staying active and doing good in the world. In the spring of 2020, Becel launched the Kind Hearts Fund, an initiative that that was created to address the immediate needs brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, including the growing issue of food insecurity. Subsequently, Becel Kind Hearts Fund pledged to donate $500,000 annually to food banks across Canada. In 2023, the Fund donated $500,000 to 14 local charities across Canada. And in 2024, Becel seeks to deepen its impact with this $500,000 donation to the country's largest food rescue organization, Second Harvest. Consumers are tasked to support Becel's mission simply by buying their favourite Becel® products.

"With this incredible contribution, Becel is not just donating money, they're igniting hope, nourishing communities and paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future." Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest said. "Non-profit organizations and thousands of people across Canada will directly benefit from Becel's Kind Hearts initiative, and we are immensely grateful to play a part in this important work. With partners like Becel by our side, we know we can move the needle on food insecurity and food waste in communities throughout the country together."

About UPFIELD:

Upfield, the future of great-tasting food, is the global leader in plant-based food, driving positive change for both people and the planet in four key categories: Butters and Spreads, Creams, Liquids and Cheese. Upfield's iconic brands – including Flora, Becel + ProActiv, Rama, Country Crock, BlueBand and Violife – as well as dozens of local jewels, are well recognized and enjoyed by consumers the world over. Upfield's investment in R&D allows it to constantly push boundaries, with more than 150 Upfield food scientists and specialists working at its state-of-the-art Wageningen Food Science Centre in the Netherlands. Upfield's brands are made in 14 wholly-owned manufacturing sites and shared across 90 countries. Upfield's purpose - to make people healthier and happier, with nutritious and delicious, natural, plant-based food that is good for you and for our planet - is at the heart of every decision it makes. In Canada, Upfield is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with a manufacturing facility in Brantford, Ontario For more information, visit https://www.upfield.com.

About Second Harvest:

Second Harvest is Canada's largest food rescue organization and is a global thought leader on perishable food redistribution. We work with thousands of food businesses from across the supply chain to redirect unsold surplus food to non-profit organizations that feed communities in every province and territory. By keeping perfectly edible food from ending up in landfill and redirecting it to the charitable sector, our work prevents harmful greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere and improves access to nutrition for the millions of people in Canada experiencing food insecurity.

In addition to our core work of food rescue, Second Harvest produces research on food loss and waste, provides education and training for the charitable food sector and has developed the Second Harvest Food Rescue App to facilitate direct donations from food businesses to local non-profits across Canada.

