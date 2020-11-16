Because of you, they CAN!

In this world of uncertainty, one thing remains unchanged: our patients need your support more than ever to ensure they have access to the medical care, support and specialized treatments they require. "Fortunately, because of you, anything is possible!" Emma explains. "I was born with congenital scoliosis. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, Shriners Hospitals for Children - Canada has been providing me with world class care since I was three months old. Today, at the age of seven, I CAN ride a bike! This may be a natural milestone for most... yet it was something my parents thought might never happen for me!"

Because of the current climate, many of our patients' dreams are momentarily put on hold. Surgeries and rehabilitation treatments that radically change their lives are postponed... By participating in our campaign, you can give the greatest gift of all, the gift of exceptional care.

Follow our campaign at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/becauseofyouican, on Facebook www.facebook.com/ShrinersHospitalsforChildrenCanada, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada on YouTube, @ShrinersCanada on Twitter and @SHCCanada on Instagram and by using #BecauseOfYouICAN!

About Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada

Established in Montreal in 1925, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada is the only Canadian facility in the network of Shriners Hospitals. A bilingual hospital, it offers short-term, ultra-specialized orthopedic care to children in Canada, the United States and around the world. Infants, children and young adults with orthopedic and neuromuscular problems such as scoliosis, osteogenesis imperfecta, clubfoot, hip dysplasia or cerebral palsy benefit from the expertise of our medical teams in terms of treatment and rehabilitation.

Affiliated with McGill University, the hospital has a Pediatric Simulation Center and a Motion Analysis Center to stimulate excellence and innovation in care, teaching and research. Physicians, residents and health professionals benefit from our facility on the McGill University Health Centre Glen site to further their training and experience. In addition to providing an environment of patient- and family-centered care, the hospital, through telemedicine, community clinics and satellite clinics, is present in communities across Canada. Recognized as an institution that promotes health, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada has been helping children reach their full potential for over 90 years.

Our patient ambassadors Emma, Arthur and Aurélie from our campaign "Because of you, I CAN" are available for Zoom or in-studio interviews. They are eager to share their stories and show off how the care they receive not only allows them to develop to their full potential but to reach for the stars!

SOURCE Shriners Hospitals for Children

For further information: Laure Moureaux, Communications Officer, Shriners Hospitals for Children - Canada, 514-282-7222, cell: 514-207-2267

Related Links

hopitauxshrinerspourenfants.org/Canada

