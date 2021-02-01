BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival Virtual Edition Presents "We're All In The Same Boat"

When the Covid-19 pandemic began last winter an image of four iconic Canadian animals riding along in a boat along with the words "We're All in the Same Boat" began popping up in posts throughout the organization's many social media platforms (and on a T-shirt available now on the ODBF.ca store: Shameless plug but it's for charity so it's ok!). Beyond the obvious connection of water-bound transportation craft, this message and resulting image resonated with Artistic Director Antony Cooper because it represented the diversity of Canada's habitants (human, flora, and fauna alike) and the united spirit of all Canadians to set aside differences and dedicate themselves to the task that lay ahead.

It is this spirit that inspires the "We're All in the Same Boat" artistic series in which different artists from the National Capital Region, all with different backgrounds both in life and in artistic style/mediums, have been called upon to each present their distinctive vision for one of the hinterland who's who navigators which symbolize everyday Canadians and our trek through the allegorical wilderness of the "New Norm".

