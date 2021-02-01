BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival Virtual Edition Presents, "Bytown: Timber Beckoned Us, and the Water Shepherds Us." By Pilot Projects Woodworking

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival Virtual Edition is happy to present "Bytown: Timber Beckoned Us, and the Water Shepherds Us" by Pilot Projects Woodworking

Grounded due to the global pandemic, Ottawa based PILOT, Bill Geno, now creates hand-crafted PROJECTS that channel his aviator's precision and eye for detail through his passion for WOODWORKING.