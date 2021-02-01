BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival Virtual Edition Announces 2021 Programming

For those of you that want to feel a little bite from that winter-air chill, register for Shiver 'n Giver, a brand new virtual challenge, where participants can skate, ski, snowshoe, walk or run to complete 21k over the course of Winterlude 2021.

To warm things up, the festival presents an eclectic array of performances from great Canadian acts: Moonfruits, the Chinese Canadian Children's Choir of Canada, Melo Griffith, Silent Winters, Taming Sari, Amanda Rheaume, and DJ Shub.

This year the festival looks to not only engage your ears, but also your eyes with a pair of Visual Arts presentations. One comes to us from the woodshop of pilot turned artist, Bill Geno, of Pilot Projects Woodworking and a multi-artist series dubbed, "We're All in the Same Boat" which will deliver a piece from each of the four very different artistic stylings of Corinne Blouin, Emilie Darlington, Jimmy Baptiste, and Nick Glynn.

The BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival invites everyone to stay safe, keep up your social distancing, and let us come to you this year so you can enjoy all the activities , concerts , and visual art presentations from the comfort of your home, wherever in the world that may be (or beyond, we're looking at you Elon).

LINKS

http://www.icedragonboat.ca/

https://www.facebook.com/icedragonboat.ca/

https://twitter.com/icedragonboat

https://www.instagram.com/ottawaicedragonboatfestival/

SOURCE Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival

For further information: Press Contact: Antony Cooper | BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival | [email protected] | 613-238-7711x221