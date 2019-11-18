Beautycounter's Countertime Collection Receives EWG VERIFIED™ Certification

Beautycounter develops and distributes its own high-performing products — including skin care, color cosmetics, advanced anti-aging, kids, baby, and personal care collections — all while driving a growing national movement to demand better regulations of the beauty industry. Since launch, Beautycounter has used a rigorous ingredient selection process to ensure safer, high-performing products. Beautycounter is a founding member of the EWG VERIFIED program when it launched in 2015, further solidifying their commitment to ingredient safety.

"Long gone are the days where consumers have to choose between products that use safer ingredients or products that work," said Gregg Renfrew, Founder & CEO of Beautycounter. "Our Countertime line is the perfect example of how we deliver the best age-defying line possible, while still using ingredients verified by EWG's third party certification. For us, this is just the beginning."

EWG VERIFIED goes beyond labels and drives companies to disclose more ingredients infrequently listed on product labels toward full transparency. EWG VERIFIED products must meet all of the EWG's rigorous criteria which include ensuring that products do not contain ingredients on EWG's "Unacceptable" list, meaning ingredients with health, ecotoxicity and/or contamination concerns; providing full transparency by disclosing all ingredients on the label and to the EWG; and using good manufacturing practices to further ensure the safety of the products.

The Countertime collection includes: Lipid Defense Cleansing Oil ($49), Mineral Boost Hydrating Essence ($59), Tripeptide Radiance Serum ($79), Antioxidant Soft Cream ($79), Tetrapeptide Supreme Cream ($89) and Ultra Renewal Eye Cream ($69). The Countertime collection is meant to be used in a 4-step regimen both morning and night to help reverse signs of aging and keep skin in peak, youthful performance. The formulas, featuring a proprietary plant-derived Retinatural Complex™ of bakuchiol and Swiss Alpine rose, provide a safer alternative to retinol, delivering similar skin benefits without the potential side effects. The collection is packaged in glass, which is more widely recycled than plastic and also reduces the collection's greenhouse gas footprint by an estimated 38%. The products can be purchased through Beautycounter.com or through Beautycounter's network of independent Consultants.

About Beautycounter:

Beautycounter is the leader in the safer skin care and cleaner cosmetics category. The Santa Monica, CA-based brand drives a national movement for improved transparency and accountability in the beauty industry, including advocacy to update federal regulations that have stood largely unchanged since 1938. The company's mission is to get safer products into the hands of everyone. Beautycounter develops and distributes approximately 150 products across skin care, color cosmetics, advanced anti-aging, kids, baby, and personal care collections. Beautycounter is a Certified B Corporation. Founded by Gregg Renfrew in 2011, Beautycounter launched in 2013 as a direct-retail brand that is available online at beautycounter.com, in retail boutiques in New York City, Denver and a seasonal Nantucket pop-up, through strategic partnerships, and through approximately 45,000+ Consultants across North America. Beautycounter has received numerous awards including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Allure Best of Beauty, Glamour Beauty Awards, Refinery29 Innovators List, NewBeauty Awards, WWD's 2019 Best-Performing Beauty Company (small cap), and the CEW's 2019 Indie Brand of the Year. For more information, please visit www.beautycounter.com. Follow along on social channels: Instagram: @beautycounter, Twitter: @beautycounterhq, Facebook: @beautycounterhq, YouTube: @beautycounter.

SOURCE Beautycounter

For further information: Meaghan Curcio, meaghan.curcio@beautycounter.com, http://www.beautycounter.com

Related Links

http://www.beautycounter.com

