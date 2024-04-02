Beautiful Westport, ON becoming high-performance home-building capital of Canada

RBC, CHBA, and NRC recognize Land Ark Homes as one of the leading builders of attainable, high-performance homes in Canada

WESTPORT, ON, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Regular families can attain a high-performance home that operates fossil-fuel free thanks to one of the leading builders of Net Zero Ready homes in Canada.

Three major institutions have recognized Land Ark Homes as a pacesetter in building attainable, Net Zero Ready homes. Residents of Watercolour live in homes that curb energy consumption due to their superior insulation, cold-climate air-source heat pumps, and other innovations. The homes are sustainable, in a walkable community, and attainable when compared to bungalows in Ottawa, Kingston or Toronto.

Every high-performance home at Watercolour in Westport, Ontario is Net Zero Ready. (CNW Group/Watercolour Westport)

Solar power can be added to the home for even greater energy resilience and protection against energy inflation. Six homes at Watercolour have solar panels up already.

The Royal Bank of Canada featured Land Ark Homes as a case study in its 2024 Climate Action Report . RBC says the builder goes beyond by not just building a Net Zero Ready community but "sharing their playbook" so other builders can do the same.

Land Ark Homes is one of five home builders across the country in the running for the top prize for Best Production Net Zero Home in the Canadian Home Builder's Association national awards competition in May.

In September 2023, Natural Resources Canada congratulated Land Ark Homes for building the largest number of fully-electric, Net Zero Energy Ready labelled homes in Canada in 2022. This type of housing development demonstrates how sustainable, decarbonized construction can be implemented today.

"We're building a walkable community connected to nature in Eastern Ontario's premiere waterfront village," says Steve Rolston, founder of Watercolour at Westport by Land Ark Homes. "Our Net Zero Ready homes make owning a high-performance home attainable for average Canadians bringing them future ready features like EV ready garages, solar power ready roof engineering, and energy resilience peace of mind."

About Watercolour Westport

Watercolour is a traditional neighbourhood design walkable community with all Net Zero Ready homes that are inspired by heritage Ontario cottages. With over 35 years of experience, award-winning Land Ark Homes is building homes that fulfill the dream of a healthier life connected to nature and neighbourhood.

